My Khel Fantasy Tips - Bangalore vs Delhi on April 21

Bangalore, April 21: Both Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the bottom of the table but it just takes one game to be back in form. Skipper Virat Kohli and Co. played some good cricket in the past but couldn't win more than 1 game in this year's IPL while Gautam Gambhir's army hasn't played their best cricket so far.

This would be an interesting encounter where both the teams would like to earn these 2 points. RCB will be playing at home and we all know how better they are aware of the conditions.

We can't forget the battle of KKR vs RCB last year when Gambhir's captaincy stunned RCB badly as they got all-out for just 49 in 2017 IPL. This time Gambhir has a different team so as players but his intelligent mind is the same. His experience can really help DD to turn things around at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium at Bengaluru.

Best economical pick: Jason Roy scored a match-winning knock against the Mumbai Indians but then failed to get runs on the board in the previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Considering the short boundaries in Bengaluru, Jason Roy should fancy his chances of scoring big yet again.

Top captains & vice captains: After struggling in the initial games, Virat Kohli finally made a dramatic comeback against Mumbai Indians after scoring a fine 92. His form was important for his team and before this crucial game against DD, he regained that in style.

Gautam Gambhir being a fantastic player of spin will always be there on the list of key battles. Though he didn't find his form in this year's IPL, his commitment towards success is always there. Gambhir would eye a big score against RCB especially his battle against Yuzvendra Chahal.

Smart pick: Glenn Maxwell has got starts in most of the games but is due for a big score now. On his day, Maxwell can prove to be the ultimate match-winner for the side. In the previous game, he played a very good knock, albeit in a losing cause.

Cautious Pick: Brendon McCullum hasn't been in the best of his form in this season and former New Zealand swashbuckler was therefore dropped by RCB in the previous game against Mumbai. In three matches played for RCB this season, 'Baz' McCullum has scored just 47 runs, which is way below his standards. So, picking him will be a liability to your side. Young Sarfaraz Khan's story in this IPL has also been the same, hence picking him into the side isn't a viable move.

As for DD, Mohammed Shami has had a patchy season with the ball so far and adding him to your XI might also not reap any dividends.

My XI: Virat Kohli (Captain), Gautam Gambhir (Vice-Captain), Jason Roy, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Woakes, Trent Boult, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant, Mandeep Singh, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer.