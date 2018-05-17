My Khel Fantasy Tips - Bangalore vs Hyderabad on May 17

Royal Challengers Bangalore face a must-win clash against table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad at Bengaluru in IPL 2018 on Thursday. RCB have 10 points from 12 games and must win their last two clashes to stay in hunt for a play-off berth. Even with two wins, RCB may not qualify for play-offs due to inferior net run-rate. So, RCB will have to win it by margin to improve net run-rate. Sunrisers Hyderabad are already assured of a play-off berth, but would look to try out their reserve bench strength in the marquee clash against RCB.

RCB have met SRH 11 times overall, winning just four and losing 6 with one ending in a super-over loss. SRH have already grabbed the top two spots, but they would not release any pressure and go all out to be the No 1 team in the competition. RCB would be hungrier for a win in this clash as they would stay in hunt for a play-off if they bag a victory. RCB would have home support, playing their last home match at Bengaluru.

Best economical pick - Parthiv Patel has played four games and has been impressive in the limited opportunities he has got. The wick-keeper batsman is renowned for giving brisk starts inside the field restrictions.

Top captains & vice captains - Your captain and vice-captain in your fantasy league will give you twice and 1.5 of the points they collect for themselves. Hence, choosing them wisely is of utmost importance. Think which two players will perform the best in the clash. The captain and vice-captain can be from the same team as well. A captain rules a ship in a cricket match. Some captain loves to lead from the front and choose chasing over batting first. You need to understand the captain's mindset and his form to bet on him or not. In RCB vs SRH clash, both captains are doing well and leading from the front. Kohli loves to chase and can score big runs when his team needs. You can bet big on Virat Kohli and even choose him as your captain for your fantasy league XI. Kane Williamson should be your Vice Captain for this clash.

Smart pick - AB de Villiers have been the impact player for RCB, winning few matches for the team with brutal hitting. Rashid Khan had last won the battle against ABD, rattling his stumps with a googly. ABD would be eyeing revenge against Rashid Khan in this return game.

Cautious Pick - Manish Pandey's batting average against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. He has scored just 142 runs in the 10 innings against RCB with only one fifty, so don't pick him in your team.

My XI - Virat Kohli (Captain), K Williamson (Vice-Captain), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Colin de Grandhomme, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda