My Khel Fantasy Tips - Chennai vs Delhi on April 30

Chennai Super Kings' winning streak came to an end when they faced Mumbai Indians in their last match losing by eight wickets. The MS Dhoni-led side will look to gain back the momentum and inch close to a playoffs spot. Delhi Daredevils, on the other hand, brought an end to their losing win with help of a big victory over the Knight Riders. Their new skipper Shreyas Iyer will be confident about his team's chances against CSK given their efforts in the previous match.

CSK and DD have met 16 times in IPL between 2008 and 2015 with CSK winning 11 and DD 5. They were tied 4-4 till around the 2012 edition but then DD lost a heap of games in succession. Can DD, who are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just 4 points from 7 games, turn the tables against CSK, who have 10 points from as many games?

Best economical pick - After winning the World Cup at the U19 level, Prithvi Shaw has taken the IPL by storm and his 62-run knock proved that he is here to stay. Some of his shots absolutely replicated the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar of his early days. He showed his class as well by smashing Mitchell Johnson out of the park.

Top captains & vice captains - The orange cap holder Ambati Rayudu is in scintillating touch. Even the other night he played beautifully and was unlucky to miss out on yet another half-century. Form suggests it will remain with him for some time now. Rayudu is a crucial member of this set-up and would be itching to continue in the same vein at the top of the order. Shreyas Iyer, the newly appointed captain has been in sublime form. He hammered a brilliant 93 off 40 deliveries in the previous game and will be high on confidence. Also, he had scored another fifty in the game that preceded the match against the Knights.

Smart pick - MS Dhoni is having one of his best IPL seasons so far on both captaincy and batting fronts. He is batting up the order and most importantly is teeing off from the word go. He has found his old touch and this might just prove to be his renewed version which will be even more dangerous for the oppositions.

Cautious Pick - Shardul Thakur has been expensive so far even as the team management has continued to keep faith in him. He had a great chance to win the game for his side in the 19th over against Mumbai but missed the length too often and was taken for runs.

My XI - Ambati Rayudu (captain), Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Prithvi Shaw, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Liam Plunkett, Rishabh Pant, Dwayne Bravo