My Khel Fantasy Tips - Chennai vs Hyderabad on May 13

Chennai Super Kings will now be itching to seal their place in the playoffs after stuttering in their recent encounters. They have returned to their adopted home in Pune and will be looking to continue their victory march at the venue. They have lost only a single game out of the 4 played at the MCA International Stadium this season and will face Sunrisers Hyderabad who are already through to the knockout stages of the tournament. Though they would be eager to continue their winning streak while experimenting with their line-up a bit. The visitors will now be looking to experiment by testing some of their benched players. But they will have to take care of not tinkering much with the team combination. The first aim should be to win the game obviously and then comes the part of trying out some of the untested cricketers.

Best economical pick - Siddarth Kaul has been terrific for them since last year and has been picked in the ODI and T20I squad for the upcoming England tour. Expect Kaul to come back strong in this game and prove that the blip in performance is just a rare occasion for him. Also, the slow wicket of Pune will suit his off-cutters which are more effective.

Top captains & vice captains - Kane Williamson has been the most successful batsman for the Sunrisers this season. The SRH skipper extended his good run of form in the last match against DD as well. Batting with Shikhar Dhawan, he ensured that his side was over the line on the day. Williamson remained unbeaten on 80 off 53 deliveries with 7 fours and 2 sixes. Shane Watson has constantly scored runs at the top of the order and is the most effective at the top of the order. He loves playing the fast bowling and gets an opportunity to settle in until the spinners are introduced into the attack. He has amassed 367 runs so far in this season and is striking at 153.56 which is absolutely amazing on his part. He even chips in with a couple of crucial overs.

Smart pick - MS Dhoni is the second highest run-getter for CSK this season and he has scored all his runs at a magical strike rate of 163.75. The average of 98.25 is absolutely unreal which shows he has finished games more often than not for his side and has led from the front whenever needed. He is batting at 4 now and should continue batting well for his team's cause.

Cautious Pick - Dwayne Bravo has lost his sheen unfortunately which is worrying his captain a lot now. He is missing his lines quite often and is being hit for maximums at the death easily. Pick him in your squad at your own risk.

My XI - Kane Williamson (Captain), Shane Watson (Vice-Captain), MS Dhoni, Siddarth Kaul, Ambati Rayudu, Shikhar Dhawan, Rashid Khan, Shardul Thakur, Shakib Al Hasan, Suresh Raina, Shreevats Goswami