My Khel Fantasy Tips - Chennai vs Hyderabad on May 27

The final showdown is here. The eleventh edition will see the Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad clash for one last time for the ultimate glory. It will be worthy of a contest given that both the teams were at the top of the points table and have been consistent throughout the season. The Men in Yellow have made a dream come back to the fray of the Indian Premier League and will play in their seventh final. However, they will also be confident of trumping the SRH for the fourth time this year. All the three matches between these two sides have been keenly contested this season and CSK have managed to come out on top every time. But it is the game when everything will be at stake and by no means, they would like to take the Orange Army lightly.

Best economical pick - Siddarth Kaul has arguably been the most impressive fast bowler in the IPL 2018. Over the last couple of years, Kaul had largely played under the shadows of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. This season, he has made a mark for himself. Kaul has scalped 21 wickets in 16 matches and is currently second in the list of leading wicket-takers this season.

Top captains & vice captains - Kane Williamson has been the top run scorer in the tournament. In the 16 matches that he has played, Williamson has amassed 688 runs at a staggering average of 52.92. The Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper has hit 8 fifties in the season - the most by any batsman. He has batted with a healthy strike rate of 143.33.

Ambati Rayudu has certainly been the secret superstar of the season. He is currently the fourth leading run-getter in the season with 586 runs to his name in 15 matches. He averaged 41.85 with the bat and has hit 3 fifties and a century for the Chennai Super Kings. His century came against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. His sensational ton fetched him a lot of praises from the cricket fraternity.

Smart pick - Rashid Khan is an absolute superstar. The Sunrisers leggie singlehandedly knocked Kolkata Knight Riders out of the tournament in the penultimate game of the season. Rashid hit a 10-ball 34 in the game and then backed it up with figures of 3/19. Throughout the tournament, he has taken key wickets. He has dismissed the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Chris Lynn and many more. He has scalped 21 wickets in the 16 matches played thus far with an economy of just 6.78.

Cautious Pick - West Indian All Rounder Dwayne Bravo has not been in his best of form in this season still MS Dhoni included him in almost every game due to his all-rounder ability. He failed to deliver till now, pick him in your team at your own risk.

My XI - Kane Williamson (Captain), Ambati Rayudu (Vice-Captain), Siddarth Kaul, MS Dhoni, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, Rashid Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan