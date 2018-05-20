My Khel Fantasy Tips - Chennai vs Punjab on May 20

No league match can get bigger and better than this as the Kings XI Punjab, who started the season so well, will now play for their lives against the most successful team in IPL history. They have no other choice but to win and pray for other results to go in their favour right now if they wish to qualify for the playoffs.

The Indian Premier League over the years has witnessed many seasons where the qualification scenario got very complicated with more than 6-7 teams still in contention till the very end of the league stages. This season has definitely been one such, where only the Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad have confirmed their status. In the last 7 matches, they lost 6 and managed to grab two points in just one game. This is a stat which will not make them very proud because their side started the campaign on a great note. The equation is still not clear, but a win is compulsory to keep them in the hunt.

Best economical pick - The Australian fast bowler Andrew Tye is a country mile away from the other bowlers as far as the Purple cap race is concerned. His variations have proved to be too difficult for the batters to pick and he's Ashwin's go-to man right now.

Top captains & vice captains - KL Rahul clearly has been one of the players of the season. The current holder of the Orange Cap, many experts reckon this is Rahul's best IPL campaign by a long distance. The youngster from Karnataka will have to pull off another big knock to see his side through to the final four. Ambati Rayudu is in the race for the Orange Cap and has been amazingly consistent. It is important for him to extend his purple patch for one more week and play a huge role. Rayudu has so far scored 585 runs in 13 matches and also has a century to his name which holds him in a good stead as far as his confidence is concerned.

Smart pick - Shane Watson has batted superbly and fearlessly providing so many good starts to the Men in Yellow. Pune has been the favourite venue this year and would love to get few more runs under his belt. Watto hasn't bowled much recently but going forward he might have to fill in for a couple of overs mostly.

Cautious Pick - Something has gone wrong with Dwayne Bravo as the tournament has progressed. He is currently far from his best while bowling at the death. CSK has been more often than not banking on him to come good as Dhoni has mostly kept his three overs at the backend of the innings. He needs to find his lines else his team might struggle when the game will go down to the wire.

My XI - KL Rahul (Captain), Ambati Rayudu (Vice-Captain), Andrew Tye, Shane Watson, Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karun Nair, Aaron Finch, Sam Billings