My Khel - Cricbattle Daily Fantasy Cricket League Tips: India vs Australia on March 13

From 2-0 down to equaling the series at 2-2, Australia have completed an extraordinary turnaround in the five match ODI series against India. Winning the fourth ODI in emphatic style, Australia now have the upper hand going into the fifth ODI. India, on the other hand, look like they were complacent after the 2-0 lead and now have to finish the job when they meet the visitors in Delhi.

While this series was considered to be a fine-tuning exercise for the two teams, India and Australia have played some really exciting ODI cricket and now head into the fifth ODI with all to play for.

Both India and Australia have used this series to identify their strengths and weaknesses ahead of the Cricket World Cup and now have much more clarity on what players bring to the team than at the start of the series.

But with no clear direction, both teams have made significant changes to their side during the series. While India made four changes to their side from the 3rd ODI, Australia have made minor tweaks heading into every match.

Best economical pick: A five-fer in the fourth ODI was just the thing that the Aussie pacers wanted in the ODI series. After a good performance throughout the series, Pat Cummins picked up five wickets in the fourth ODI and was definitely the pick among the bowlers in a flat-track surface in Mohali. Cricbattle players will definitely keep an eye on how Pat Cummins will play in the 5th ODI and is a bankable option for your team.

Top captains & vice captains: Virat Kohli might get back to his usual batting position while playing in Delhi. Playing at three gives him the time to settle in and build a big inning. Usually, the same isn't possible batting at four and the Indian team would be looking up to their skipper for another substantial score.

Australia may have found their missing piece to accompany the returning David Warner at the top of the batting order. Usman Khawaja is in red-hot form scoring a century and then following it up with a 91-run innings in the fourth ODI.

Smart pick: The 2 openers from India were slowly feeling the pressure as a string of bad form had put serious doubts in their ability to carry India to a 3rd World Cup title. But in a performance that rolled back the glory days, Rohit Sharma & Dhawan stitched a 193-run partnership. While Dhawan scored a ton, Rohit got out in the nineties. But Sharma looked like a player who had found his form. His shot selection improved over the course of his innings and could be a force to reckon with in the 5th ODI.

Cautious Pick: Where is the old Bhuvneshwar Kumar? A bowler who revelled in picking up wickets and breaking partnerships, Kumar is a shadow of the bowlers that he once was. Bhuvneshwar Kumar went for plenty in his comeback match.

My XI: Virat Kohli (Captain), Usman Khawaja (Vice-Captain), Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Rohit Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Kuldeep Yadav, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant, Peter Handscomb, Shikhar Dhawan.