My Khel Fantasy Tips - Kolkata vs Chennai on May 3

KKR are all set to take on CSK in the second leg of the clash between two sides. The match is going to be taken place at the iconic Eden Gardens on Thursday. The Men in Yellow will look to keep their place on top of the points table by winning this game, While the home side Kolkata Knight Riders who lost their previous game in the hands of CSK will look to take revenge this time.

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have faced 18 times each other in the Indian Premier League. CSK have a good edge over Kolkata Knight Riders with eleven wins in their pack as compared to six wins for KKR. CSK have a well-balanced team with all the batsmen and bowlers are performing consistently. Kolkata Knight Riders are heavily reliant on their top order and lacks quality Indian fast bowling options. It would be a tough ask for KKR to beat the inform Chennai Super Kings.

Best economical pick - Ambati Rayudu has taken a liking to being a CSK player it seems. Rayudu has looked sublime whenever he has batted this season and deserves the Orange Cap which he has bagged for being the highest run-getter.

Top captains & vice captains - Andre Russell is arguably the best player for KKR so far in this IPL. He has been performing with both bat and ball. In seven games consistently. Russell has already played three match winning knocks in this season so far and he has picked 5 wickets with the ball in this season so far, which makes him most valuable player of this team. Shane Watson is repaying the faith shown in him by CSK during the auction. All the experience at the highest level is coming to the fore for Shane Watson. He has shrugged off the poor last season and has played some breathtaking knocks so far. He plays the pickup shots nonchalantly which are pleasing to the eyes and it seems he will continue in his purple patch for long now.

Smart pick - MS Dhoni slammed his second fastest fifty in IPL in the game against DD. The veteran has been going through the best phase of his batsmanship in the last few years and is set to continue to bat in the same way. He instils fear in the minds of the bowler by his presence on the 22 yards and has once again owned the territory of the death overs.

Cautious Pick - Imran Tahir's form has been indifferent this IPL. While he has bowled well in patches, he hasn't actually taken as many wickets in the middle overs as MS Dhoni would be expecting. If the 3rd and the 4th overseas slot go to du plessis and Ngidi respectively, Tahir will have to miss out.

My XI - Andre Russell (Captain), Shane Watson (Vice-Captain), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Lungi Ngidi, KM Asif, Dwayne Bravo, Dinesh Karthik