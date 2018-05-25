My Khel Fantasy Tips - Kolkata vs Hyderabad on May 25

Sunrisers Hyderabad will battle it out with Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2 in IPL 2018 at Eden Gardens on Friday for a title clash with Chennai Super Kings. SRH had lost Qualifier 1 against CSK and will get another chance to qualify for the final. KKR are coming off a good win against Rajasthan Royals in Eliminator and they look favorites for a final berth. SRH have lost four consecutive matches and suddenly seem to have lost all momentum. They are losing out of steam at a critical juncture of the tournament. KKR have momentum on their side, winning four matches in a row. On the other hand, SRH have faced four defeats consecutively. KKR have shown a lot of characters in last four wins.

Best economical pick - Perhaps the best fast bowler for SRH this season, Siddarth Kaul has been named in India's limited-overs outfit on the back of his stellar performance this IPL and this should egg him on to press for more success with the team as the business end of the tournament comes rattling along.

Top captains & vice captains - The best batsman for SRH this season, Kane Williamson has been the fulcrum around which the entire batting has functioned. He walks out at number three and controls the innings perfectly. Also, he has added a number of strokes to his arsenal and can press the accelerator without breaking sweat at any point during the game.

Andre Russell was the man of the match in the previous encounter against the Rajasthan Royals as he scored 49 runs and bowled decently as well. He will look to continue his blistering form with the bat and provide the finishing touches to KKR's innings once again.

Smart pick - Sunil Narine has been one of the most valuable players of the season, with the bat and the ball. His quickfire knocks at the top of the innings have given KKR a good start on a number of occasions and he has been impressive with the ball as well, which was expected. He will hope to get going at the top of the order against the potent bowling attack of SRH.

Cautious Pick - Shakib al Hasan has just one wicket to show and 30 runs with the bat in last four games. It's not that Shakib has not got opportunities in the last four clashes. He bats on top of the order, and gets to bowl in powerplay overs. But Shakib's sudden loss of form has hurt SRH chances badly.

My XI - Kane Williamson (Captain), Andre Russell (Vice-Captain), Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik, Chris Lynn, Siddarth Kaul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rashid Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey