My Khel Fantasy Tips - Kolkata vs Mumbai on May 9

Mumbai Indians as usual have found their groove in the second leg of the season and are now eyeing a place in the top 4 with back-to-back wins. They recently trumped Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and now have a chance to pile on the agony on them in front of their home crowd as well. It is a quick turnaround for the two sides as they will fight it out at the iconic Eden Gardens now. However, the defending champions have a great chance to enter the top half of the points table by winning this encounter. The Men in Purple and Gold have somehow not defeated Mumbai since April 2015 and would be eyeing to break the hoodoo now. Rohit Sharma and his men though can't afford to take them lightly as they are no less than a brute force at the Eden. Also, a loss will most likely thrash all their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs this year and the defense of their title will also end.

Best economical pick - From his very first game as an opener, Suryakumar Yadav shows that he is the best for that slot. In the previous match also, he scored a magnificent 59 against KKR at his home ground. Overall, he is 3rd spot in the highest run-getter list with 399 runs to his name. His great form in this year's IPL and he is available at a salary of just 8.5

Top captains & vice captains - Hardik Pandya has been terrific in this IPL till now especially with the ball. He tops the list alongside Umesh Yadav with 14 wickets. Also with the bat, his ability to hit big sixes is still there. He was outstanding against KKR in their previous game and therefore, make him your captain for sure. Sunil Narine is handy with the bat and remarkable with the ball. So far he has 12 wickets to his name and played some crucial knocks while coming up the order. Narine's inclusion in the list can give you an extra advantage over your opponents in the fantasy games.

Smart pick - Probably the world's best-ever death specialist bowler at present, Jasprit Bumrah has been amazing like always for Mumbai Indians. He has 11 wickets so far and is expected to take some more in the remaining 4 group games. Bumrah is MI's prime bowler and you must have him in your fantasy XI.

Cautious Pick - Mitchell Johnson has been one of the biggest disappointments for the Knights so far. He has been extremely erratic, almost bowling one boundary ball every over. In five appearances for the Knight Riders this season, the Queenslander has been hit to all parts of the ground by opposition batsmen, conceding over 10.5 runs an over on an average while taking only two wickets in the process.

My XI - Hardik Pandya (Captain), Sunil Narine (Vice-Captain),Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Mayank Markande, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Krunal Pandya, Chris Lynn