MyKhel Fantasy Tips - Mumbai vs Kolkata on May 6

Best economical pick – Krunal Pandya has come back in form which is a huge news for the Men in Blue. The way he smashed the ball out of the park must have given a lot of confidence to the change room who can think of promoting him up the order now as well. His bowling has always been superb as his role will be crucial going ahead.

Top captains & vice captains – Sunil Narine is a big impact player. He scored 27 with the bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He backed it up with another quick 32 to his name in the game against the Super Kings. Also, in the match against Chennai Super Kings, Narine came up with a brilliant bowling spell. He returned with figures of 2/20 in the match. Suryakumar Yadav has been the standout performer for the defending champions, hands down. He stands fourth in the list of highest run-getters with 340 runs at an average of over 37 and the strike-rate close to 130 which is perfect for an opener. He has managed to steady ship for worst positions and would love to finish games now by playing patiently in the middle overs.

Smart pick – Rohit Sharma is coming of age and has looked more confident as the tournament has progressed, as it seems. His batting looked sublime last night and it was his presence in the middle which worked wonders for Mumbai and they were able to seal the deal eventually.

Cautious Pick – Evin Lewis has been out of touch in last few matches and the lack of overseas players in the line-up is hurting Mumbai. It is a known fact that he can win matches single-handedly on his day. Mujeeb Zadran got the better of him in the last game which put pressure on his partner.

My XI – Sunil Narine (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (Vice-Captain), Krunal Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Chris Lynn, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill