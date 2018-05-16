My Khel Fantasy Tips - Mumbai vs Punjab on May 16

Initially it looked like Kings XI Punjab would be the first team to qualify for the playoffs but that's the beauty of the IPL as Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings qualified before them. Now, the situation is such that they are unable to win even a single game now. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have to win both of their games and then have to depend on other's results.

The race for the playoffs has intensified and both the teams have faced the heat for not improving their game at the crunch situations. While the hosts lost their previous encounter to the Royals courtesy Jos Buttler's heroics, Punjab were thumped rather annihilated by RCB in Indore.

However, the contest between the two teams should be intriguing with a place in the playoffs at stake. Rohit Sharma was not too critical of his boys after losing and believed that they will come back in the last couple of league games. Ravi Ashwin and his men were shattered after a lacklustre performance the other night and they will hope that it was a one-off blip for their batsmen.

Best economical pick - The purple cap holder Andrew Tye has to come to the fore for his struggling team and pick the key wickets up front. Tye is a proven performer this season and has 20 wickets to his name with a couple of 4-wicket hauls also being economical in most of his spells. He would love to increase his tally in this massive game for his team.

Top captains & vice captains - KL Rahul has been one of the best batsmen in the entire tournament and has consistently been performing well. He has scored three half-centuries in a row and we can expect him to come good in this match. In 12 matches so far, Suryakumar Yadav has 473 runs, and four 50+ scores, to his name at an average of almost 40 and a strike rate of almost 130. He is the highest run-scorer for the team and will be a force to be reckoned with in future seasons.

Smart pick - Undoubtedly, all eye will be on Rohit Sharma in this crunch game. He is known to be a big-match player and no wonder the onus will be on him to take his team through in this match. The tag of the defending champions is at stake and he would want to make amends of all his earlier failures this season.

Cautious Pick - Karun Nair's poor form has cost Kings XI Punjab a lot this season. After a brilliant 50 in his first game of the season, Karun failed to make any substantial contributions for Punjab throughout the 2018 campaign. His last five scores read 22, 31, 3, 3, and 1.

My XI - KL Rahul (Captain), S Yadav (Vice-Captain), Andrew Tye, Rohit Sharma, Evin Lewis, Jasprit Bumrah, Mujeeb Zadran, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Chris Gayle, Ben Cutting