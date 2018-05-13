My Khel Fantasy Tips - Mumbai vs Rajasthan on May 13

Rajasthan Royals registered a very key win against the Chennai Super Kings in the previous game of the season. It was a sensational knock from Jos Buttler that sealed the fate of the game for the Royals on the day. With the win, they have managed to stay alive in the contest this season. They are still pretty much in contention for the playoffs. They are tied up with the Mumbai Indians in the points table. Every game that the Rajasthan Royals play from here will be a must win game for them. And the story is similar for the Mumbai Indians. Interestingly, the match number 47 of the IPL 2018 will see these two sides lock horns against one another. The last time these two sides met in the competition, it was K Gowtham's blitzkrieg that had stunned the visitors in Jaipur in a thrilling encounter. Now, with both teams desperate to record wins in the series, expect the intensity to only get higher.

Best economical pick - The star performer in the department for the Royals has been K Gowtham. In the previous game, it was K Gowtham who changed the course of the match with his couple of sixes in the final stages of the game. Moreover, Gowtham has been very successful in bowling well in the powerplays.

Top captains & vice captains - Jos Buttler has been in a phenomenal striking form in the last couple of weeks. When the tournament had reached the half way stage, many believed that Buttler had been underperforming. But the wicketkeeper batsman has shut all critics ever since he has got his promotion in the top order. He has hit four consecutive fifties in the season and his knock of unbeaten 95 in the previous game seals the spot for him in the side. Suryakumar Yadav has been in prime form in this IPL. He has racked 435 runs in ten matches at an average of 39.55. Moreover, he has four half-centuries in his kitty, which is a testimony to his consistency as a batsman. He has been entrusted as the opener and he hasn't disappointed one bit.

Smart pick - Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been very successful for the Royals thus far. Archer has been going away for quite some runs in the last couple of outings, but has always looked like picking up wickets every time he has got the opportunity with the ball. He is the most successful pacer in the lineup.

Cautious Pick - Jaydev Unadkat has largely been under-performing in the season thus far. He was the most sought after Indian bowler at the IPL auctions this year. He has failed to justify his price tag. But with the business end of the season coming close, one would expect the veteran campaigner to hit his straps right.

My XI - Jos Buttler (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (Vice-Captain), K Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Sanju Samson, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Ish Sodhi, Hardik Pandya, Ben Stokes