My Khel Fantasy Tips - New Zealand vs India on February 6

After a pretty entertaining finish to the ODI series, India will now face New Zealand in the first of the three-match T20I series on Wednesday (February 6) at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

The visitors outclassed the Black Caps 4-1 in the ODI series and will be looking to wrap up the T20I series to end the season on a winning note. It has been a mixed bag of a start to the year for New Zealand.

They were rampant against Sri Lanka at home completing a whitewash. With momentum on their side, New Zealand has a good opportunity to challenge India in the ODI series. But what transpired was the hosts were just not really up to it as they slumped to an unassailable 0-3 deficit in the ODI series.

Although they pulled one back, skipper Kane Williamson will be disappointed with his side's performance in the ODI series. Black Caps have a chance to assert their dominance in the shortest format of the game. But with the World Cup, just a few months away, the hosts will also be wary of their team selection.

Best economical pick: Replacing the injured Martin Guptill, James Neesham has a golden chance to cement his place in the team for the Black Caps. A player of his quality is always a danger for opposition bowlers as he often tends to take the game away with his maximums. Neesham is an impact player to have in your Fantasy Cricket team and may get you a lot of points.

Top captains & vice captains: Rohit Sharma is always a dangerous player when it comes to the shortest format of the game. One of the most powerful hitters of the ball, Rohit Sharma doesn't need any time to adjust and can switch gears in an instant. He has been very consistent with the runs for India in the last year and could be one of the most important players in the series. What Rohit Sharma is to India, Colin Munro is to New Zealand.

With Martin Guptill ruled out of the T20I series, the onus will be on Munro to hit the ground running. Munro is a natural when it comes to big knocks and could be a lethal player for the hosts in the series.

Smart pick: Ever since Hardik Pandya has come back into the squad, he has added some much-needed stability in the team. A player who can bat and bowl really well, Pandya's contribution in a match doesn't just restrict to one phase of play. He is one of the few all-rounders who can have so much impact and is a player you can bank on.

Cautions Pick: Shubman Gill is likely to miss out for the 1st T20I as he might be replaced by Pant. Pant was excellent in India A series against England Lions and must be given a chance in the shortest format of the game where he's most destructive.

My XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Colin Munro (Vice-Captain), Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Seifert, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Shikhar Dhawan.