My Khel Fantasy Tips - Punjab vs Hyderabad on April 19

Kings XI Punjab is all set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Mohali after winning their home match against Chennai Super Kings. KXIP under the captaincy of Ravichandran Ashwin won their last two home matches. On the other hand, SRH has been in great form. They have won last three matches and occupied the top position of the points table. Meanwhile, KXIP is at the third position with two wins in four matches.

So, in their fourth outings, both sides will look for a win to keep themselves on top four of the points table. Punjab has a very poor record against SRH. They faced each other for 10 times and SRH won 8 times while KXIP won only twice. However, this time around KXIP are in good form and they also have a strong squad. So, they will have the chance to edge out SRH and register a home win. It is very hard to predict the winner but considering their form and conditions KXIP will have an edge over SRH.

Best economical pick - In a bowling line-up that consists of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma and Billy Stanlake, Siddharth Kaul is on the 9th spot of the leading wicket-takers so far. With five wickets under him in just 3 matches, Kaul is doing justice to his position in the squad ahead of the experienced Sandeep Sharma.

Top captains & vice captains - KL Rahul looks like a man on a mission. KL Rahul arrived in grand fashion in the very first game for his side. He slammed the fastest fifty in the history of the IPL taking only 14 deliveries to reach the milestone against the Delhi Daredevils. He is certainly one player in top contention for the Orange Cap this year. Shikhar Dhawan has come real well this season for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has always been a mainstay for the franchise over the last couple of years. Dhawan has made a thundering start to his campaign this season. In the game against the Rajasthan Royals, all batsmen struggled at the track in Hyderabad. On the very same wicket, Dhawan scored a match winning 78 to take SRH home by 9 wickets.

Smart pick - Mayank Agarwal has been in a scintillating form this season. He has started translating his good domestic form to the IPL form as well. The Karnataka lad scored a quick 30 off just 19 balls with a couple of sixes and a four to his name in the last game against CSK.

Cautious Pick - Aaron Finch is one of the most destructive batsmen in the world at the moment. He hasn't had a great outing as yet in the two games that he has played. He has scored 2 golden ducks in the 2 matches he played so far in this IPL.

My XI - KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (Vice-Captain), Siddharth Kaul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, B Kumar, Mujeeb Zadran, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Gayle, Rashid Khan, Kane Williamson