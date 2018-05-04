My Khel Fantasy Tips - Punjab vs Mumbai on May 4

Kings XI Punjab will look to strengthen their position in points table when they meet Mumbai Indians in IPL 2018 at Indore on Friday. For Mumbai, it is a do-or-die clash as another loss would confirm their exit from play-offs in IPL. KXIP vs MI clash is going to be a thriller. KXIP are on a roll, taking the third spot in points table, winning five games out of 7. Mumbai will come hard at Punjab as they have to win this clash or bid their campaign goodbye. Going by Mumbai's form at the moment, it's going to be a tough task.

Best economical pick - 17-year-old Mujeeb Zadran has been one of the star attractions this year. The offspinner, born in the 21st century and the youngest player to feature in the IPL, has taken 7 wickets in as many matches for KXIP and has also bowled 61 dot balls, which places him at No. 8 rank in the list of the top miserly bowlers of this IPL.

Top captains & vice captains - KL Rahul has been in superb touch in this IPL so far. He is giving good starts to Kings XI Punjab with his partner Chris Gayle in almost every matches. The wicket keeper batsman of Kings XI Punjab has scored 268 runs at an average of 32.28 and a strike rate of 170.70 in the 7 matches that he has played in this season. He has proved his consistency by scoring five 30+ scores in the 7 matches he played so far.

Suryakumar Yadav has been the top scorer for the Mumbai Indians so far in this season. Suryakumar Yadav has had a phenomenal season so far, he has scored 283 runs from 8 matches with an average of 35.37 and a strike rate of 128.05.

Smart pick - Chris Gayle has been at his destructive best, smashing one ton and two fifties in four innings. He was brutal on Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad and would target another leg-spinner in Mayank Markande of Mumbai. Gayle is on revenge mode and he would look to give Punjab innings the push with his hard-hitting batting. He would have a go at Markande, similar to his onslaught on Rashid Khan.

Cautious Pick - In the seven matches that Kieron Pollard played so far in this IPL, he has just scored 76 runs at an average of 15.2. From being one of the most feared batsmen in the death overs to being a liability in the current side, Pollard's IPL journey seems to have completed a full circle.

My XI - KL Rahul (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (Vice-Captain), Chris Gayle, Mujeeb Zadran, Rohit Sharma, Andrew Tye, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Evin Lewis, Karun Nair, Jasprit Bumrah