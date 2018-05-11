My Khel Fantasy Tips - Rajasthan vs Chennai on May 11

Rajasthan Royals face a do-or-die clash when they take on table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2018 at Jaipur on Friday. Royals need to win all their remaining four matches to stay in hunt for play-offs. Another loss will see them crash out of the race for play-offs.

For CSK, they need another win to confirm their play-off berth. CSK are on a roll, showing consistency in batting and bowling. They are just a win away for a play-off berth and they would go all out against Rajasthan Royals. Rahane-led team has a lot of work to do. They will have to win four out of four. Certainly, it will not be easy for the Royals to outclass the Super Kings. Considering the current run of form, the Royals will have to play their best cricket to beat the Super Kings.

Best economical pick - Krishnappa Gowtham has been magnificent with the new ball. He has been a wicket taking bowler in the powerplay and has also won a game for his side with the bat. Do not be surprised to see him promoted up the order in the match. He is in great form in this year's IPL and he is available at a salary of just 8.

Top captains & vice captains - Jos Buttler has made the opening slot his own in the last three games. The English batsman has hit three consecutive fifties in the season and is a big force at the top of the order. The Royals would expect him to come all guns blazing in the game against CSK as well.

MS Dhoni, the batsman, has been magnificent this year. He has literally wound the clock back to 2005 when he was at his brutal best. He has scored 360 runs so far in 10 outings at an unbelievable average of 90 and a strike rate of 165.90 which proves that the finisher is back in the business. His captaincy is always the top notch and no one has ever doubted his abilities in that aspect.

Smart pick - Jofra Archer is a T20 specialist and he has rightly shown why he is such a highly regarded cricketer in the format. Every time he is introduced in to the attack, he has looked like a certain candidate to take a wicket. He is yet to deliver with the bat though. He is Rajasthan Royals prime bowler and you must have him in your fantasy XI.

Cautious Pick - Ajinkya Rahane has failed to lead from the front for his team completely. His role as the skipper has come under the scanner now after making some bewildering changes to the team. Moreover, he has not been able to inspire the team filled with the superstars. He has been off color with the bat also and has scored only 239 runs in 10 matches.

My XI - Jos Buttler (Captain), MS Dhoni (Vice-Captain), Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ambati Rayudu, Sanju Samson, Suresh Raina, Lungi Ngidi, Harbhajan Singh, Ish Sodhi, Shane Watson