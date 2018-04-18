My Khel Fantasy Tips - Rajasthan Vs Kolkata

While the hosts are high on confidence, the visitors are not short on luck and form either. The Knight Riders won their previous game against the Daredevils.

However, they had lost two games that they played prior to the game against the Daredevils. The visiting side would be jittery and hence, the Rajasthan Royals should back themselves to overhaul them at home.

KKR is at the second position of the points table while Royals are at the fifth position. So, in their fourth outings, RR will look for a win to improve their position on the points table.

Best economical pick: Nitish Rana has some serious talent for sure. The youngster played a very well compiled knock of 59 in the last match against DD. His knock came off just 35 deliveries and was studded with five fours and four maximums. He held the innings together and anchored the innings for the hosts.

Top captains & vice captains: Sanju Samson has been in a tremendous form in the IPL this year. He has reunited with the Rajasthan Royals and is proving to be a valuable addition to the team already. He scored 49 in the first game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad this season and then backed it up with a 22-ball 37 against the Delhi Daredevils. Then he smashed 92* off just 45 balls against RCB.

Moreover, the ease with which he has been clearing the ropes is making him a top contender for Orange Cap this season. Andre Russell is one of the top overseas players in IPL. He got going in the game against the Chennai Super Kings. At 89/5, things looked grim for the KKR camp. But Russell had some other plans. The West Indian All Rounder hammered an unbeaten 88 off just 36 deliveries with one four and 11 sixes to take the KKR total past the 200-run mark.

Smart pick: Piyush Chawla has led the KKR spin attack quite well. He's tried to pull KKR back in the game a couple of times with a crucial breakthrough. Except for the game against CSK where he was taken for 49 runs, Chawla has been very good taking wickets at crucial stages.

Cautious Pick: D'Arcy Short failed to prove his worth in the last three matches. The prolific left-hander is yet to fire for Royals. Short is a talented batsman but failed to prove his worth in the previous three matches.

My XI: Sanju Samson (Captain), Andre Russell (Vice-Captain), Nitish Rana, Piyush Chawla, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Ben Stokes, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Gopal.