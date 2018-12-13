MyKhel Fantasy Tips - Australia vs India on December 14

After the conclusion of the thrilling first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the two teams now head to Perth for the second match. A new stadium at Perth, called the Optus Stadium, will welcome India on Friday (December 14).

With India winning the first Test match of the series, the pressure is now on the Australians at their home to come back and show the world they can still be competitive without their two batting giants David Warner and Steve Smith. On the other hand, the Indian team is full of confidence ahead of the second match, as their batting as well as bowling are clicking.

Best economical pick - Rishabh Pant's batting may still need some tweaks but there is no doubt about his influence in the match. With some poor shot selection, Pant may have been unlucky getting out. But his contribution mainly comes as a wicketkeeper. Equalling the world record with 11 dismissals, Pant was active and had steady hands behind the stumps.

Top captains & vice captains - In what was clearly a bowler's game, there was only one batsman from both teams that truly stood out in the first test. Already dubbed the new wall of India, Cheteswar Pujara brought back memories of Rahul Dravid's historic innings at the same ground, 14 years ago. Pujara was truly the gap between the two teams as he scored a century and followed it up with a composed knock of 71 runs. Pujara is in good nick and could get a lot of points for you.

He might have missed out on scoring big in the opening game, but Virat Kohli, the captain, created history by becoming the first Asian skipper to win a Test in Australia, South Africa and England in a single year. Given his recent form with the bat and his track record in Australia, Kohli could be expected to do well in Perth.

Smart pick - India's three pacers were at their best in both the innings in the first Test match. Heading into the bowler's paradise that is WACA, pacers should be the first pick in your team and ensure that you don't miss this man out. Jasprit Bumrah was excellent hitting all the right blocks and was a constant threat every time he ran to bowl.

Cautious Pick - India, after all these overseas matches, still isn't able to find themselves a proper opening pair. They haven't had a great success in South Africa England and failed in 1st test too. Murali Vijay might have scored a century in the practice match but it didn't reflect one bit in this Test match.

My XI - Cheteshwar Pujara (Captain), Virat Kohli (Vice-Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Josh Hazlewood, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Travis Head, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaun Marsh, Patrick Cummins