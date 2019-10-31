MyKhel Fantasy Tips: Australia vs Sri Lanka on November 1

Australia's dominance over Sri Lanka continued on Wednesday as they bowled the tourists out for just 117 in 19 overs, before David Warner and Steve Smith hit unbeaten fifties to lead them to an emphatic victory with seven overs to spare.

After sealing the series, the hosts will be keen to whitewash Sri Lanka with a win in Melbourne on Friday (November 1), though they may consider one or two changes with Mitchell Starc back after missing the second match due to this brother's wedding but they may decide to give Sean Abbott an opportunity here also. The form of David Warner has been the major positive of this series so far with an unbeaten century and fifty in the opening two matches.

After their series win over Pakistan earlier this month, Sri Lanka have come crashing back down to earth in this series having been completely dominated in the opening two T20 matches and the mission in Melbourne is to regain some pride and push the hosts harder.

The batting has struggled badly in coping with the formidable Australian bowling attack in both matches so far with none of their batsmen managing to go on and make a big score despite several making a start. While the batsmen have struggled, the bowlers have not fared any better having taken just three wickets and conceding 351 runs in just 33 overs in the series so far.

Best economical pick - While you cannot take anything away from Adam Zampa's brilliant display with the ball, the situation may have led the spinner to have such impressive figures at the end. 2/20 in his four overs was just the kind of punishment inflicted on the visitors and Zampa made full use of Sri Lanka's desperation for runs as the required rate crawled up.

Top captains & vice captains - A batting world record is within reach for David Warner who can make T20 history with just one bigger innings against Sri Lanka. After unbeaten scores of 100 and 60, Warner is now just 64 shy of setting the record for the most runs scored in a three-match T20I series. Warner is Australia's most dangerous weapon with the bat in the game's shorter formats. After a performance like that, it will be difficult not to fill your Cricbattle team with players from the home team. Steve Smith was another name that stood out in the second match as he scored a fifty to ensure Australia's 2-0 unassailable lead.

Smart pick - Although it looks extremely difficult for Sri Lanka to crawl their way up in the series, if there is anyone who can help the Islanders it the experience of Lasith Malinga. He can turn the game on its head and the young side will look at his experience to get them out of this mess. Malinga is a valuable pick and could get your fantasy team a lot of points.

Cautions Pick - Wanidu Hasaranga was the Man of the Series in the T20I series against Pakistan. But in this series, he has been toothless. The leggie will have to find different ways to keep the batsmen quiet and it certainly won't be easy for him.

My XI - David Warner (Captain), Steve Smith (Vice-Captain), Aaron Finch, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Adam Zampa, Lasith Malinga, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kusal Perera