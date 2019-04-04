MyKhel Fantasy Tips – Delhi vs Hyderabad on April 4

On one hand we have Sunrisers Hyderabad that is brimming with confidence and finally looks like their IPL 2019 season is on track. On the other, Delhi Capitals who started the season on such a positive note, faltered in their last match and showed shades of the team that they were in the past.

Sunrisers Hyderabad travel to face Delhi Capitals. Hosts Delhi Capitals started the IPL 2019 on the best possible note. Winning their opening game against three-time champions Mumbai Indians in emphatic fashion, we all though the dark days for Delhi is far behind.

A week later, a sensational batting collapse cost them the match against Kings XI Punjab and brought back memories of the disappointment they have faced over the last decade. In a way, their disappointing result against Kings XI Punjab meant that they have a lot of work to do if they are to go all the way this season.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad did not have the best start to the season as they lost their opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders. But after a few really strong performances, Sunrisers Hyderabad look like the team that was dominant last year and is team that is filled with confidence.

Best economical pick - Although the result against Kings XI Punjab may have been very disappointing but Delhi surely can take a few positives from the match. One of it was the performance of the tall South African all-rounder, Chris Morris. His bowling really showed why he is one of the hottest commodities in T20 cricket and is a player that can get you a lot of fantasy points.

Top captains & vice captains - Probably the best batsman of this IPL, David Warner now leads the pack for the Orange cap with the most runs and already has a century. He looks to be in phenomenal form and is a player that is definitely an impact player for your fantasy team. Jonny Bairstow has played the perfect role as an opener alongside Warner and he has been simply brilliant. He took the mantle against RCB and scored a century to take SRH over 200. He is a player who can get you lot of points.

Smart pick - Rishabh Pant is a Delhi favorite and his past form in Kotla makes him one of our top picks. Pant was good for most parts against Kings XI Punjab and it was his wicket that turned out to be the turning point of the game. Pant is a great pick to have especially considering the home advantage and is a bankable fantasy pick.

Cautious Pick - Bhuvneshwar Kumar's form is causing alarming concern in the Indian cricket circles. He looks to be extremely rusty and isn't nailing the Yorkers as he used to do earlier. The pacer is leaking a lot of runs at the death.

My XI - David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (Vice-Captain), Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Sandeep Lamichhane, Rashid Khan, Harshal Patel, Vijay Shankar, Hanuma Vihari