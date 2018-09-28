MyKhel Fantasy Tips - India vs Bangladesh on September 28

The final showdown of the Asia Cup is here. Many expected it to be the third encounter between India and Pakistan. But Bangladesh have stunned everyone and they will be challenging the unbeaten Men in Blue. Their confidence will be high after thrashing Pakistan the other day in a must-win game.

India, on the other hand, are coming off a thrilling tie against Afghanistan and will be looking to put on a clinical show in the final. However, Rohit Sharma and his men will be aware of the threat Bangladesh possess. They will definitely not taking this game for granted and with the trophy at stake, one would expect the Indian team to come hard at the opposition and play the same way they've been playing so far in this tournament. With the players who were rested in the previous game set to come back.

Best economical pick - Bangladesh's most prized bowling asset, the fans' favorite 'cutter master' Mustafizur Rahman's dipping form was a worry for the team. However, he has overcome all injuries and obstacles and has made a grand comeback. With eight wickets in four games, he is not only Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in this tournament but also the second highest wicket-taker. He has bowled 32 overs so far and has conceded only 147 runs at an impressive economy rate of less than five runs per over.

Top captains & vice captains - Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will undoubtedly come back for India at the top of the order after resting for an extra day. They are fresh off the centuries against their arch-rivals Pakistan and would be hoping to continue in the same vein. Bangladesh's bowling line-up is likely to pose different challenges for them with Mehidy Hasan opening the bowling who is known to bowl some tight lines up front.

Smart pick - Mushfiqur Rahim is in the form of his life. The wicket-keeper has scored 297 runs so far in this tournament at an astonishing average of over 70. A must pick for any fantasy team.

Cautious Pick - Soumya Sarkar came in midway through the tournament and replaced Nazmul Hossain Shanto. However, he couldn't make an impact against Pakistan and fell prey to Junaid Khan for a five-ball duck. He made a comeback to the One Day team after the Tigers' tour of South Africa back in October 2017. His credentials aren't worth doubting, but the left-handed batsman somehow needs to contribute with the willow and help his team out against the Men in Blue.

My XI - Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (Vice-Captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Ambati Rayudu, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, R Jadeja, Y Chahal