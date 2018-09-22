MyKhel Fantasy Tips - India vs Pakistan on September 23

The third match of Super Four stage Asia Cup 2018 is a clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday. It is known as the biggest rivalries of Asia. Both the teams previously met each other on 19 September, where India won by eight wickets. It is their second clash in the tournament.

India successfully defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets. Ravindra Jadeja made an ODI comeback after a year and was awarded as the Man of the Match. Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 83. A third-wicket partnership of 64 between Sharma and MS Dhoni made the chase of 174 possible.

Pakistan bounced back after their loss against India. They had a thrilling encounter with Afghanistan. The Men in Green won the match with three balls left. Shoaib Malik was the Player of the Match as he scored a match-winning knock of 51*. He is considered as the backbone of the batting lineup of Pakistan.

Best economical pick - Ravindra Jadeja who is also a handy bat, returned to ODI cricket, in his own words, after around 480 days, with very impressive figures of 4/29 and bagged the Man-of-the-Match Award in India's 7-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup.

Top captains & vice captains - India's opening slot has been usurped by Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan for quite some time and the duo has definitely done justice to the long-held status. Having racked up a number of memorable partnerships, the pair is unlikely to be fiddled with ahead of India's first Super Four clash against Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma played an impressive knock of 52 against Pakistan in the last clash between these 2 teams. Meanwhile, Dhawan was splendid in the face of Hong Kong as he scored a much-needed century, then played 2 back to back good knocks against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Smart pick - Shoaib Malik drew all his experience to get Pakistan over the line against Afghanistan in a last-over thriller. Pakistan needed 10 runs in the final over, and Malik, hoisted the paceman's second delivery over the mid-wicket fence for a six and pulled the next to the square-leg boundary for his side to emerge winners by three wickets with three balls to spare. Malik hit 3 fours and a six in his 43-ball unbeaten 51.

Cautious Pick - Pakistan's star opening batsman Fakhar Zaman departed for a nine-ball duck against India during the fifth match of ongoing Asia Cup 2018. Then in next match against he scored another 6 ball duck. Zaman is one of the pillars of Pakistan's batting line-up.

My XI - Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice-Captain), Shoaib Malik, Ravindra Jadeja, Y Chahal, B Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Sarfraz Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Ambati Rayudu, Shadab Khan