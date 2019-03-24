MyKhel Fantasy Tips - Kolkata vs Hyderabad on March 24

The second game of the IPL will see the 2-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad getting their campaign underway. The first doubleheader of the season will greet the fans and it will be an afternoon game at the Eden Gardens. Both bolstered by new-look squads and some exciting new talent to choose from.

Despite letting go of one of their star performers in Shikhar Dhawan before the start of this season, SRH is a team still brimming with talent and with the return of their talismanic opening batsman and captain this time, the team will be looking to add a second title to their impressive recent record, even though they finished second in the league last year.

For KKR, the fulcrum of the side still remains intact, and they would be hoping for the youngsters to fit right into the group and hit the ground running come game day.

Best economical pick - Nitish Rana has been one of the most promising talents in the IPL over the last couple of years. He had a great season with the Mumbai Indians in 2017 and played a key role for the Knight Riders in 2018. He quietly went about his business as a batting all-rounder in last IPL and scored 304 runs and picked up 4 wickets at a great economy rate and can be handy with the ball in case the regular bowlers fail.

Top captains & vice captains - After serving a year-long ban, the Australian explosive opening batsman David Warner is back helming Sunrisers Hyderabad this season, and will be looking to get back into the thick of the contest right from the outset. Warner was influential in SRH's tournament-winning run a couple of years ago, and is still in the prime of his powers to take the game to the opposition. Expect an explosive return from the powerhouse performer. Sunil Narine featured in 16 games in the 2018 IPL, tallied 357 runs at an average of 22.31 and an astonishing strike-rate of 189.89. Besides that, he performed brilliantly with the ball as well. From 16 games, Sunil scalped 17 wickets at an average of 27.47.

Smart pick - Despite T20 cricket largely being a batsman's game, both KKR and SRH are packed with abundant talent when it comes to spin bowling. India's chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has been in red hot form in the recent series against Australia, and will be looking to making full use of a turning Eden Gardens track.

Cautious Pick - There is still a doubt over Kane Williamson's participation in this game. He is the skipper of the season for them but there is no update on the shoulder injury which he sustained during the recent Test series against Bangladesh. If he misses the game, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the Sunrisers.

My XI - David Warner (Captain), Sunil Narine (Vice-Captain), Nitish Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Hooda, Chris Lynn