MyKhel Fantasy Tips - Mumbai vs Chennai on April 28

Best economical pick – Mayank Markande has been magnificent with his variations. Sadly, the team has failed to award him with a victory. He is the purple cap holder currently with 10 wickets after 6 outings and has conceded only 7.15 runs per over. The team has to start winning now and justify the talent of the youngster.

Top captains & vice captains – Ambati Rayudu has hit the purple patch this season and the move to open the innings with him has proved to be a masterstroke. He has the orange cap with him currently and the sensational form suggests it will remain with him for some time now. Rayudu is a crucial member of this set-up and would be itching to continue in the same vein at the top of the order. Suryakumar Yadav has been in great form this season and has been exceptional ever since he has started opening the innings. He is the highest run-getter undoubtedly for his team with 230 runs at a strike rate of 129.21 which is brilliant.

Smart pick – MS Dhoni has found his mojo with the bat and is now the second highest run-getter for his team. He is batting with the strike-rate of over 165 which is the best in last few seasons as well. No wonder his fans are thrilled after watching his brilliant batting. His impeccable wicket-keeping skills are never questioned by anyone and should continue playing in the same vein for the remainder of the season

Cautious Pick – Rohit Sharma is going through a rut which is the main reason their batting is struggling. He has only one score of more than 50 and that game was won by Mumbai. The time has come for him to score big consistently as the others are not able to put their hands up. Another failure for Rohit and the team will almost be knocked out of the season.

My XI – Ambati Rayudu (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (Vice-Captain), Mayank Markande, MS Dhoni, Evin Lewis,Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Krunal Pandya, Suresh Raina