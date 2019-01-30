MyKhel Fantasy Tips - New Zealand vs India on January 31

For the first time in the last ten years, India has managed to clinch an ODI series in New Zealand. As they have humbled the hosts in the first three games of the five-match series, the remaining two matches are a dead rubber. In the Black Caps' point of view, they have got their pride at stake.

After playing good cricket against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, they've got a point to prove that they just don't dominate the relatively weaker teams. India have been very efficient on the days of the matches and have exposed every mistake by New Zealand.

The hosts on the other hand, were in an amazing run of form heading into the series but have been particularly poor. With the series already decided, both teams can now look at the remaining matches as a warm-up for the World Cup happening later this year.

Best economical pick - While the spinners have been weaving their magic, the pacers have been impressive, dismantling the top order almost always. Mohammed Shami has been a revelation as he has grabbed the second bowler spot with both hands and is really coming good for India before the World Cup.

Top captains & vice captains - Rohit Sharma has had a good run so far in 2019. With a century already in his bag, Sharma has been effective in the ODIs against New Zealand. Even in the last ODI, Sharma scored a half-century and laid the foundation in the run chase. If there is one player in the New Zealand squad that has played well, it is the veteran Ross Taylor. While he is nowhere his best, his knock in the third ODI was the only thing that took New Zealand to a decent score. Taylor is in good form having already scored a century in 2019 and could be an impactful player on Thursday (January 31).

Smart pick - Still early days but Hardik Pandya showed on Monday (January 28) that he was hungry and was willing to fight for a spot in the team. After facing a suspension from the team management, Hardik Pandya returned to cricket picking up two wickets and also took a stunning catch at midwicket. Pandya can add a lot to this team and is a bankable player in the Indian squad.

Cautions Pick - Ish Sodhi did not have a good game on Monday, as he could neither contain the run flow nor pick up a wicket and ended up bowling an expensive spell of 7-0-53-0. While batting, Ish Sodhi scored run-a-ball 12 before being one of the three victims of Mohammed Shami.

My XI - Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ross Taylor (Vice-Captain), Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Shikhar Dhawan, Mitchell Santner, Shubman Gill