MyKhel Fantasy Tips - Punjab vs Kolkata on May 12

Best economical pick – Karun Nair is the only batsman who has managed to score some runs apart from Rahul and Gayle in the KXIP squad. He has scored 243 runs so far with only a solitary half-century and the time has come for him to convert his starts into big scores. Though he has looked sublime during his brief cameos the team would expect a rather formidable show from him.

Top captains & vice captains – The duo of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle had pummeled the bowlers at the Eden Gardens when these two teams met three weeks ago. Both of them will be confident of repeating their heroics but even KKR must have noticed by now that Punjab doesn’t have a solid middle-order and if they remove openers early the job will be almost done for them.

Smart pick – It is very important for a captain to keep his head up in order to instill the belief in the team after the way they lost their previous game. Dinesh Karthik’s batting has risen to the occasion most of the times but what has come under the scanner is his captaincy. Dinesh Karthik is the leading run-scorer for the franchise and has played some breezy cameos.

Cautious Pick – Kings XI Punjab bowled well at the death in the last game but their batting has been faltering more often than not. Akshdeep Nath who got a chance in the last game couldn’t do much and will be replaced by Manzoor Dar who is surprisingly yet to play so far.

My XI – KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle (Vice-Captain), Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik, Andrew Tye, Mujeeb Zadran, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Marcus Stoinis