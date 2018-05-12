MyKhel Fantasy Tips - Punjab vs Kolkata on May 12

Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders are set to lock horns in the 44th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League on Saturday. Both the teams are coming off heartbreaking losses in their respective previous encounters and only a win will help their cause. More than anyone, the visitors desperately need a victory else their season will suddenly come to an end courtesy their poor net run-rate. However, it won’t be easy for them to trump Punjab who would be eyeing to get one step closer to their playoff qualification. The hosts failed to gun down the target of 158 runs in the last game despite KL Rahul’s heroics as none of the batsmen tried to play second fiddle to him. Also, their few tactical decisions were questionable and the team now needs to concentrate on winning rather than experimenting. They still need at least a couple of victories under their belt to feel comfortable and are facing a dangerous opposition. KKR would be hurting after the thumping they received at the hands of Mumbai and they will be eager to gain the winning momentum.
Best economical pick – Karun Nair is the only batsman who has managed to score some runs apart from Rahul and Gayle in the KXIP squad. He has scored 243 runs so far with only a solitary half-century and the time has come for him to convert his starts into big scores. Though he has looked sublime during his brief cameos the team would expect a rather formidable show from him.
Top captains & vice captains – The duo of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle had pummeled the bowlers at the Eden Gardens when these two teams met three weeks ago. Both of them will be confident of repeating their heroics but even KKR must have noticed by now that Punjab doesn’t have a solid middle-order and if they remove openers early the job will be almost done for them.
Smart pick – It is very important for a captain to keep his head up in order to instill the belief in the team after the way they lost their previous game. Dinesh Karthik’s batting has risen to the occasion most of the times but what has come under the scanner is his captaincy. Dinesh Karthik is the leading run-scorer for the franchise and has played some breezy cameos.
Cautious Pick – Kings XI Punjab bowled well at the death in the last game but their batting has been faltering more often than not. Akshdeep Nath who got a chance in the last game couldn’t do much and will be replaced by Manzoor Dar who is surprisingly yet to play so far.
My XI – KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle (Vice-Captain), Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik, Andrew Tye, Mujeeb Zadran, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Marcus Stoinis
