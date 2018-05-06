MyKhel Fantasy Tips - Punjab vs Rajasthan on May 6

Play MyKhel Fantasy League here

Best economical pick – Krishnappa Gowtham has been a revelation for the team. He has shown that he can be a very useful option with the bat and the ball. He has tasted success whilst bowling in the powerplay. Also, in the limited opportunities he has had with the bat, he has played handy cameos. Fantasy League managers must bet big on him as Gowtham is available at just a salary of 8.

Top captains & vice captains – KXIP opener Chris Gayle has been in brilliant form this IPL season. He has struck four scores of fifty and more in five innings and he has been extremely consistent with the bat. He and KL Rahul have formed a lethal opening pair in this edition. If Gayle explodes, then Rajasthan Royals bowlers would have to look for cover. Expect a Gayle storm in KXIP vs RR clash. Bet your money on the Universal Boss. Jos Buttler cracked a brilliant fifty in the loss against Delhi Daredevils and kept Rajasthan in the hunt. He was extremely brutal with the willow. He will open the batting again after his brilliant show in the last clash.

Smart pick – Mujeeb Zadran has been a big hit in IPL 2018. He won the last match for Punjab against Rajasthan Royals in the last over of the match. He is forming a terrific spin pair with Punjab skipper R Ashwin. Fantasy League players must bet big on him as Mujeeb has been extremely consistent with the ball in IPL 2018 so far.

Cautious Pick – Yuvraj Singh is in the worst of forms this IPL. Ashwin provided Yuvraj with the opportunity to bat at the number 3 position in the last game. But all of this proved to be of little worth. Yuvraj never looked comfortable in his brief stay out there in the middle. In this IPL, Yuvi has scored 64 runs off 70 balls thus far.

My XI – Chris Gayle (Captain), Jos Buttler (Vice-Captain), K Gowtham, Mujeeb Zadran, Lokesh Rahul, Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Andrew Tye, R Ashwin, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer