Mzansi Super League 2018: Blitz vs Spartans: Preview, timing, where to watch, schedule

The first match between Cape Town Blitz and the Tshwane Spartans will mark a special moment in the history of Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the two teams will hope to mark the occasion with a nail-biting contest in front of what is expected to be a capacity crowd at PPC Newlands.

Added to the flavour is that all the matches will be broadcast exclusively live by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on its free-to-air television and radio platforms, with global coverage to come via Global Sports Commerce (GSC), whom Cricket South Africa (CSA) have brought in as international commercial and broadcast partner from 2018 to 2022.

GSC have formed a partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) for the first ever season of the MSL T20 in India & the sub-continent. As for the opening match, it brings together two of the traditional regional rivals in Cape Town and Pretoria.

But this is a new competition and just finding some sort of rhythm is more important than any old rivalry for Blitz coach Ashwell Prince. "There's no rivalry at all," he said. "This is the first game of a new competition, so everyone is in the same boat. We all have a lot of new players, players from other parts of the country, players from overseas.

"Everyone will also be looking to settle down as quickly as possible and I think that will be key, whoever can do it the quickest, they'll be the team with the advantage."

Prince admits he is also excited by the competition and is looking forward to getting going. "There's lots of excitement, obviously a new competition, so everyone, including me, is looking forward to it," he added. "I think we already had a good standard T20 competition, but now with overseas players and being a relaunched competition, just adds to the quality of the brand."

Meanwhile, Spartans captain AB de Villiers is also anticipating an interesting opening encounter in the Mother City.

The former Proteas skipper will lead Mark Boucher's Tshwane-coached side and envisages a big future for the tournament. "I think it will be a great game and I am looking forward to it," he said. "The quality of cricket in the Mzansi Super League is going to be good.

"It's very exciting, I am very happy to finally be part of the tournament that I believe will help South African cricket development and give youngsters incredible exposure to play with some of the world superstars."

Standard Bank Proteas quartet Quinton de Kock, Blitz captain Farhaan Behardien, Andile Phehlukwayo and Dale Steyn are all unavailable for the Blitz ahead of the opening game due to international commitments. The Spartans will be without their national star Lungi Ngidi, while Zimbabwean duo Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza are also away with their country.

LIVE (INDIA): SONY SIX, SONY TEN 2 and SONY ESPN: 10.30 PM IST