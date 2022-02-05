Narendra Modi Stadium to host India's 1000th ODI: Here's list of most iconic moments at Motera

As India is set to play their 1000th ODI at 'Motera’, we are looking at some of those iconic moments unfurled at the stadium.

1 Legendary Sunil Gavaskar scored his 10,000th Test run in 1987.

2 Former captain and legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev became the highest wicket taker in Tests in 1994

3 Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden Test double hundred in 1999

4 Ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took his 400th Test wicket

5 India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh scored his first Test hundred.

6 Kapil Dev took 9/83 against West Indies in 1983

7 Sachin Tendulkar scored his 18,000th ODI run (versus Australia 2011 World Cup).

8 Notable Test debut– VVS Laxman (versus South Africa, 1996).

Rohit elated at India’s 1000th ODI

When India takes the field on Sunday (February 6), it will become the first international team to play 1000 ODIs. Currently, at 999 matches, India accounts for 518 wins and 431 losses.

Skipper Rohit Sharma said role clarity and playing together can take the team forward and achieve more feats.

"There is not a lot that we need to change, we just need to adapt to different situations of the game. We have played good ODI cricket over the course of the past few years, one series loss is not the reason for us to panic.

“South Africa series was a great learning curve for us in terms of we did not do collectively as a team," said Rohit.

"It is always important that everyone comes together. Going forward, the role clarity of certain individuals is important in the squad.

“If we can talk to the individuals about it, then we can get what we want at a different points from different individuals," he added.