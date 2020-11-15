Nasser Hussain admires 'cool and calm' captain Rohit Sharma

Rohit guided Mumbai Indians to their fifth IPL title, which led to calls from the cricketing world for the Mumbai batsman to take over the skipper's role in the Indian white-ball format as well. Hussain also joined in and said Rohit's decision making and record speaks for himself.

"His captaincy, he is calm, cool, makes the right decisions at the right time and he has had such a good time with MI that there are various cricketers around the world now, including in India, saying that maybe it is time for Virat [Kohli] to step down from T20s and let Rohit take over. His record speaks for himself," Hussain was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Gambhir says it would be a shame and loss for Indian cricket if Rohit isn't made white-ball skipper

Hussain also heaped praise on Sharma's batting ability in limited overs cricket and added that the Indian opener may have lost rythm in IPL 2020, but showed his ability in the final.

"He is one of the great white ball players. If you look at the 50-over cricket, he has a couple of double hundreds he has had massive scores, in T20, he lost a bit of rhythm but he made runs in the final," he said.

The former England skipper also said his response to running out Surya Kumar Yadav in the IPL final, showed his decency as a person.

"He is a decent guy when he said I should have sacrificed my wicket for Suryakumar Yadav [in the IPL final]. He is a seriously very good player and captain."

(With Agency inputs)