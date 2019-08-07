Cricket
Navdeep is a great talent, India need 3-4 more like him, says Mishra

By Pti
Navdeep Saini starred in India's four-wicket win over West Indies in the first T20 in Florida (Image Courtesy: BCCI Twitter)

New Delhi, August 7: Indian leggie Amit Mishra on Tuesday (August 6) said the team management need to properly groom a talent like fast bowler Navdeep Saini.

On his international debut, the 26-year-old Saini starred in India's four-wicket win over West Indies in the first T20 in Florida by picking up three wickets for 17 runs.

"Navdeep Saini is a great talent. He needs to be groomed properly. He is performing well for the past one year in and has also been consistent in the IPL. He has grabbed the opportunity he has been given," Mishra told reporters on the sidelines of a promotional event of Airtel Delhi Half Marathon in New Delhi.

"We need to get 3-4 more players like him," he added.

The leg-spinner said the the current Indian squad, comprising a lot of youngsters, is performing well and whatever hiccups they are facing is because of the lack of experience.

"Indian team right now doesn't lack in any department. Spinners, fast bowlers are doing well. The middle-order is also performing," Mishra said.

"There are a lot of youngsters in the team they will gain experience once they play. I dont think we will face any problems in the long run. The little problems that we are facing is because they don't have the experience."

Asked about if India needs a spinner like Anil Kumble as coach after former India spinner Sunil Joshi applied for the national team bowling coach's job, Mishra said it depends on the need of the players.

"You should ask the management and senior players if they need it. If they believe they need a spinner as a coach then the management will look into it. We have no dearth of coaches or spinners in the country," he said.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 8:08 [IST]
