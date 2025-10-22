Cricket Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium to Stage Women’s World Cup Final on November 2 By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 11:10 [IST]

India's Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai has been confirmed as the venue for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final, set for November 2, following Pakistan's elimination from the tournament. The announcement came after Pakistan's defeat to South Africa, a result that also finalized the semifinal line-up for three of the four spots.

With South Africa joining Australia and England in securing semifinal berths, only one slot remains open. Hosts India are still in contention, battling New Zealand and Sri Lanka for the final place in the last four. The two remaining semifinal fixtures will take place on October 30 - one at DY Patil Stadium and the other at a yet-to-be-confirmed venue.

India's fate now hinges on their upcoming must-win clash against New Zealand on Thursday at Navi Mumbai. A victory over the White Ferns would guarantee India a semifinal spot. However, a loss would complicate matters, forcing India to beat Bangladesh in their final group game on Sunday and rely on other results.

If India and New Zealand both end up with six points, Net Run Rate (NRR) will become the deciding factor - and India currently hold the edge. A washout against New Zealand could also play in India's favour, provided England defeat the White Ferns and both Sri Lanka and Pakistan fail to reach six points.

Interestingly, both of India's final league games - against New Zealand and Bangladesh - will be staged at the DY Patil Sports Academy, the same venue that will host the title clash.

This edition has also seen unique logistical adjustments due to political sensitivities. Following India's earlier refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, the ICC ruled that future Indo-Pak fixtures in global tournaments will be held at neutral venues. Consequently, while Pakistan hosted their group matches in Colombo, the Indian men's and women's teams played in neutral locations.

With Pakistan officially out of contention, the final has been relocated to India, setting the stage for a blockbuster finish to the Women's World Cup on home soil.