Nepal vs West Indies T20I Series: Schedule, Squad, Venue, Preview - All You Need to Know

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Nepal and West Indies cricket teams will face each other in the historic first T20I of their three-match bilateral series on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

This series marks Nepal's first-ever bilateral T20I series against a Full Member nation, adding significant importance to the encounter.

West Indies will be led by left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, as their regular captain Shai Hope is absent. The West Indies squad features experienced players like Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, and Kyle Mayers alongside five uncapped players including Ackeem Auguste and Amir Jangoo. The Caribbean team comes into the series following a 1-2 defeat against Pakistan in their last T20I series.

On the other hand, Nepal will be captained by Rohit Paudel with Dipendra Singh Airee as his deputy. The team has recalled all-rounder Mohammad Aadil Alam and batter Sundeep Jora. Leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane remains the key bowler, with left-arm spinner Lalit Rajbanshi also returning to the side. Nepal comes into this contest in decent form, having won three of their last four T20 matches.

The Sharjah pitch is expected to assist batters with short boundaries that favor big hitting, but spinners are likely to play a key role, especially in the middle overs. The conditions could make batting challenging, particularly against spin, creating an exciting contest between bat and ball.

Nepal vs West Indies T20I Series Schedule

Saturday, 27 September 2025

1st T20I - West Indies vs Nepal

Monday, 29 September 2025

2nd T20I - West Indies vs Nepal

Tuesday, 30 September 2025

3rd T20I - West Indies vs Nepal

Nepal vs West Indies T20I Series Venue

All the matches of the T20I series will be played at the Sharjah International Stadium in Sharjah, UAE.

Nepal vs West Indies T20I Squads

West Indies

Ackeem Auguste, Keacy Carty, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Navin Bidaisee, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo (WK), Jewel Andrew (WK), Akeal Hosein (C), Jediah Blades, Karima Gore, Obed McCoy, Ramon Simmonds, Zishan Motara

Nepal

Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel (C), Sundeep Jora, Aadil Ansari, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Lokesh Bam (WK), Lalit Rajbanshi, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shahab Alam, Sompal Kami