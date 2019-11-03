Netherlands win T20 World Cup qualifying title

Both the Dutch and PNG had already made sure of their places at next year's T20 World Cup in Australia along with Oman, Scotland, Namibia and Ireland with Saturday's game at Dubai International Stadium being played for classification purposes.

PNG struggled to 128 for 8 off their 20 overs with Glover taking 3-24 before the Dutch reached their target with six balls to spare after Cooper had made 41 off 33 balls.

1

46889

Earlier, Ireland defeated Namibia by 27 runs in the third-place play-off.

Congratulations Netherlands!



They win the #T20WorldCup Qualifier Final by seven wickets 👏 pic.twitter.com/p8sqkNeH6g — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 2, 2019

Winning the @T20WorldCup Qualifiers wouldn’t have been possible without not only this awesome group of players but my loyal support staff @jimmyhilditch @chrisliddle11 & co...Also couldn’t have done it without skipper @seelaar8 ...yes boys!! @KNCBcricket pic.twitter.com/l2RBe2LfVF — Ryan Campbell (@cambo_19) November 2, 2019