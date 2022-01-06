New Zealand centurion Devon Conway optimistic ahead of second Test against Bangladesh

The second and final Test of the series will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on 9 January and conclude on 13 January.

New Zealand had a bright moment come from the bat of Devon Conway, who led the Blackcaps first innings batting charge with a 122-run effort. He spoke about the second Test at Christchurch and the importance of correcting the mistakes they made.

"Obviously, we are going to go back to the drawing board and look at where we can improve from the previous test and try to rectify that as quick as possible and implement it in the next, which is a crucial one for us as a group."

Conway is looking ahead to the second match and feels they have to keep the game simple to even out the series. "For us, it is about doing the basics really well again and not trying to over-complicate things. It is pretty much a must-win game for us. We know the surface really good here at Hagley, so we just got to go and execute our skills best as possible and get the right result this time.

In the first test, New Zealand scored 328 runs in the first innings led by Devon Conway's 122-run performance. Bangladesh took a 130-run lead to end their first innings with 458 runs. The score was helped by the performances from captain Monimul Haque, Ebadat Hossain, Liton Das and many others in well-rounded and historic performance for Bangladesh. This earned the team their first win in New Zealand, first-ever win vs New Zealand, and their first-ever test win against a top-five team in the world.

The series between New Zealand and Bangladesh is the first exclusive live cricket offering to stream on Amazon Prime Video.