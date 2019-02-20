New Zealand crush Bangladesh to seal series sweep

Ross Taylor (69), Henry Nicholls (64) and Tom Latham (59) helped the Black Caps to 330-6 after they were put in to bat in the third ODI.

Taylor made history with his innings, going past Stephen Fleming as New Zealand's all-time leading run-scorer in the 50-over format.

Bangladesh were never in the chase, Tim Southee (6-65) reducing the tourists to 2-3 as they were all out for 242 as the Black Caps sealed a 3-0 series win despite a fine innings from Sabbir Rahman (102).

After opting to bowl first, Bangladesh made a solid start as Mashrafe Mortaza (1-51) trapped Colin Munro (8) in front.

Coming off two centuries this series, Martin Guptill fell for 29 – but it took a special piece of fielding to dismiss the opener.

Tamim Iqbal had to throw the ball into the air as he overbalanced over the boundary at long on, jumping back into play to complete the catch off Mohammad Saifuddin (1-48).

Taylor and Nicholls steadied New Zealand, the former bringing up 8,000 ODI runs before passing Fleming's record, as they combined for a 92-run stand.

Nicholls and Taylor both fell short of tons but the Black Caps still managed to take 106 off the final 10 overs.

Latham, Jimmy Neesham (37 off 24) and Colin de Grandhomme (37 off 15) helped the hosts to a massive total.

Bangladesh's hopes of a successful chase were ripped apart by Southee, who struck three times in his first two overs.

Tamim (0) carelessly edged the paceman through to Latham before Southee bowled Soumya Sarkar (0).

Liton Das (1) was then trapped lbw, before Trent Boult (2-37) and De Grandhomme (1-18) got in on the act, dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim (17) and Mahmudullah (16) respectively.

Sabbir and Saifuddin (44) combined for a 101-run sixth-wicket partnership, but Boult returned to break that and end the tourists' slim chances.

But Sabbir, dropped by Lockie Ferguson when he was yet to get off the mark, notched a maiden international century to frustrate New Zealand.

Southee helped clean up the lower-order, with Guptill taking a fabulous diving catch to dismiss Mehidy Hasan (37) late in the victory.