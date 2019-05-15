World Cup head-to-head: New Zealand have beaten Bangladesh all four times they have met

India will launch their campaign against South Africa on June 5. On the same day, Bangladesh will take on New Zealand at the Oval in what will be both teams' second game.

Bangladesh have met the Kiwis 34 times so far with the latter leading 24-10. In the last five matches they played, New Zealand have a 3-2 lead.

In the World Cup, the two sides have faced each other four times with New Zealand winning on all occasions. Here is a brief look at the results of the games that the two teams played at the mega event after Bangladesh made their debut in 1999.

NZ beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets; group match; Chelmsford; March 17, 1999

Bangladesh met New Zealand in their first-ever match in a World Cup in the the 1999 edition held in England. Winning the toss, Black Caps skipper Stephen Fleming sent Bangladesh to bat and it was a disaster. Aminul Islam's men lost wickets at regular intervals and the team was bowled out for 116. Tail-ender Enamul Haque scored the highest -19 while for New Zealand, Geoff Allott, Chris Cairns and Gavin Larsen took three wickets each. New Zealand overhauled the target in 33 overs losing just four wickets with opener Matt Horne scoring 35 and Roger Twose making 30 not out. Larsen was picked as the man of the match for his 3 for 19 in 10 overs.

NZ beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets; group match; Kimberley; February 26, 2003

In a World Cup which was a total disaster for Bangladesh, Khaled Mashud won the toss and elected to bat. Opener Mohammad Ashraful hit 56 and Mohammad Rafique scored 41 not out and Mashud chipped in with 35 down the order to take the Bangladesh score to 198 for seven in 50 overs from an unimpressive 107 for six. Speedsters Shane Bond and Jacob Oram took three wickets each. Craig MacMillan (75) and Fleming (32) gave New Zealand a solid start, putting 71 runs for the first wicket. Scott Styris (37 not out) and Cairns (33 not out) added 61 runs for the fourth wicket to give the finishing touches in the 34th over. For Bangladesh, Khaled Mahmud took all the three wickets that New Zealand lost. McMillan was adjudged the man of the match.

NZ beat Bangla by 9 wickets; Super Eight stage; North Sound; April 2, 2007

Leading New Zealand for the third time against Bangladesh, Fleming won the toss and asked Habibul Bashar's men to bat first. The Bangladeshi top order batsmen got starts but none could go on to score big. From 105 for two, the Bangladeshis slipped to 140 for nine before a 30 not out by No.9 Mohammad Rafique took the score to 174. Styris was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers with four for 43. New Zealand had a cakewalk during their chase with Fleming slamming 102 not out in 92 balls and Hamish Marshall scoring 50 not out to take them home in just 29.2 overs with nine wickets in hand. Shane Bond was the man of the match for picking 2 wickets for 15 runs in 10 overs.

NZ beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets; group stage; Hamilton; March 13, 2015

Brendon McCullum's side was unstoppable in this World Cup and Indian supporters were wishing it to win the final group game as well so that they could get a relatively easier opponent in Bangladesh in the quarterfinals. McCullum won the toss and sent Bangladesh to bat first and they came up with their best batting performance against the Kiwis in a World Cup. Mahmudullah scored 128 not out in 123 balls while Soumya Sarkar made 51 to propel the Tigers to 288 for seven in 50 overs. For NZ, Trent Boult, Corey Anderson and Grant Elliott took two wickets each. The home team also came up with a sound batting performance with opener Martin Guptill slamming 105 in 100 balls. Ross Taylor scored 56 while Anderson and Elliott also chipped in with the bat and scored 39 each. An unbeaten 21-run partnership for the eighth wicket between Daniel Vettori and Tim Southee ensured a Kiwi victory in 48.5 overs. Captain Shakib Al Hasan was the top bowler for Bangladesh with figures of four for 55.