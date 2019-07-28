Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

New Zealand's All Blacks rugby team takes dig at ICC

By
New Zealands All Blacks rugby team takes dig at ICC

Wellington, July 28: New Zealand's All Blacks took a dig at the International Cricket Council's boundary countback rule after the national rugby team retained the Freedom Cup following a draw against South Africa.

On July 14, hosts England lifted their maiden cricket World Cup title owing to a superior boundary count to New Zealand after both the regulation play and the ensuing Super Over ended in a tie at Lord's.

The rule was met with criticism by former and current players alike. Following the final of the Freedom Cup between the New Zealand's national rugby team and the South Africa Springboks at the Westpac Stadium here, the All Blacks took to Twitter and posted, "No count back on boundaries in Wellington. It's a draw. Thanks for an epic Test @Springboks.#NZLvRSA #BACKBLACK."

In the Freedom Cup, the All Blacks and the South African Springboks shared the trophy after the two teams ended with a 16-16 draw. And, in the cricket World Cup final at Lord's, both New Zealand and England scored 241 runs in their allotted 50 overs and sent the match into a super over.

The super over too ended in a tie with both teams having scored 15 runs each. The ICC's tie-breaker rule then helped England claim their maiden World Cup title with a superior boundary count.

More NEW ZEALAND News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, July 28, 2019, 21:27 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue