Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

New Zealand terror attack: From Brendon McCullum to Virat Kohli, cricketers condemn Christchurch Mosque shooting

By
New Zealand terror attack: From Brendon McCullum to Virat Kohli, cricketers condemn Christchurch Mosque shooting

New Delhi, March 15: The cricketing fraternity condemned the attacks on two Christchurch mosques that left at least 49 dead on Friday (March 15).

In what appeared to be the worst attack against Muslims in a western country, witnesses spoke of victims being shot at close range, with women and children believed to be among those killed.

The Bangladesh cricket team, which was supposed to play the third Test match against New Zealand in Christchurch, escaped unhurt as they were yards away from one of the mosques where a shooter targeted innocent men.

Christchurch terror attack: Live Updates

With one gunman -- identified as an Australian extremist -- apparently live streaming the assault that triggered the lockdown of the New Zealand city.

New Zealand police described it as "extremely distressing" and urged web users not to share it. A manifesto had also been posted online on accounts linked to the same Facebook page, suggesting the attack was racially motivated.

A number of pictures were posted to a social media account of a semi-automatic weapon covered in the names of historical figures, many of whom were involved in the killing of Muslims.

Police, who initially imposed a city-wide lockdown, sent armed officers to a number of scenes. An ashen-faced Ardern told reporters the attacks had been "an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence".

Here's how the cricketing fraternity reacted to the gruesome act of terrorism:

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 16:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 15, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue