New Zealand terror attack: From Brendon McCullum to Virat Kohli, cricketers condemn Christchurch Mosque shooting

In what appeared to be the worst attack against Muslims in a western country, witnesses spoke of victims being shot at close range, with women and children believed to be among those killed.

The Bangladesh cricket team, which was supposed to play the third Test match against New Zealand in Christchurch, escaped unhurt as they were yards away from one of the mosques where a shooter targeted innocent men.

Christchurch terror attack: Live Updates

With one gunman -- identified as an Australian extremist -- apparently live streaming the assault that triggered the lockdown of the New Zealand city.

New Zealand police described it as "extremely distressing" and urged web users not to share it. A manifesto had also been posted online on accounts linked to the same Facebook page, suggesting the attack was racially motivated.

A number of pictures were posted to a social media account of a semi-automatic weapon covered in the names of historical figures, many of whom were involved in the killing of Muslims.

Police, who initially imposed a city-wide lockdown, sent armed officers to a number of scenes. An ashen-faced Ardern told reporters the attacks had been "an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence".

Here's how the cricketing fraternity reacted to the gruesome act of terrorism:

Shocking and tragic. My heart goes out to the ones affected by this cowardly act at Christchurch. Thoughts with the Bangladesh team as well, stay safe. 🙏🏻 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 15, 2019

Deeply shocked to hear about the Christchurch attack. Praying for the families who have lost their loved ones. — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) March 15, 2019

Shattered with this terrible news..Another terror attack. Where are we all heading. These cowards have no religion. Thoughts and prayers are with all the victims.🙏🙏#christchurchMosqueAttack — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 15, 2019

My thoughts and prayers go to all of the families and friends who have been affected by the most despicable act in Christchurch today. What a disgrace this guy is to the human race!!!! 😔😔😔 — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) March 15, 2019

I have nothing to say about the active shooting in New Zealand that took place all I want to say is I’m grateful to almighty Allah for saving my brothers my teammates! Alhamdulillah — Shakib Al Hasan (@Sah75official) March 15, 2019

Christchurch ❤️❤️ — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) March 15, 2019

Why ? Why ? Once again a cowardly disgusting attack on innocent people’s lives .. Thoughts & prayers with everyone affected in NZ .. !! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 15, 2019

One of our great country’s “Darkest” days. My family’s thoughts are with our nation and our Muslim brothers and sisters. Much love ❤️ @ New Zealand https://t.co/prUfTZi96N — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) March 15, 2019

Thoughts and Prayers to the family’s affected in the mosque shooting in Christchurch. Devestating news.... this is just not Kiwi 😢 Love to all in NZ and around the world stop this Idiotic Bullshit. 💔 — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) March 15, 2019

Deeply saddened by the appalling events in Christchurch today, condolences to all the families and friends of those who have lost their lives. #prayforchristchurch — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) March 15, 2019

Incredibly sad news coming out of Christchurch. Thoughts with all those affected incl @BCBtigers Another act of terrorism - another loss of life. #hatredisnottheanswer — Isa Guha (@isaguha) March 15, 2019

Horrific news out of Christchurch! Absolutely devastating. Thoughts and prayers go out to all affected at this extremely sad time 🙏🏻 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 15, 2019

Horrifying tragedy #Christchurch. I found NZ one of safest, most peaceful places, people are friendly. Spoke to Tamim big relief B'desh squad/staff is safe. World must together! stop hatred!Terrorism has no religion! Prayers for bereaved families. May Allah bless the departed. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 15, 2019

Despicable scenes in #Christchurch! Gorgeous city ruined by fools!



The hatred starts somewhere. Scrolling through @Twitter, the more abuse, hatred, bullying & downright rudeness I see.



Social media guidelines HAVE TO change & change ASAP!



We’re living in a sh*t world! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 15, 2019

Heartbreaking news coming out from New Zealand. What’s happened to humanity? — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 15, 2019

Noooo man !!! So sad to see what’s happened in New Zealand .. Sending my love to everyone there in Christchurch and the families affected . #loveoverhate — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) March 15, 2019