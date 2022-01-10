New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Trent Boult fifer, Latham 200 power Kiwis to command

Before stumps on Monday (January 10), Bangladesh were bowled out for 126 in the first innings, giving New Zealand a lead of 395 runs.

For the hosts, Trent Boult returned with five wickets. Trailing by 521, Bangladesh got off to a horrendous start as the visitors lost their first five wickets with just 27 runs on the board.

Trent Boult scalped three while Tim Southee took two to put New Zealand on top.

Yasir Ali and Nurul Hasan then got together at the crease and the duo stitched together a stand of 60 runs for the sixth wicket, but this partnership was finally broken by Tim Southee as he had Hasan (41) adjudged leg-before wicket, reducing Bangladesh to 87/6.

Mehidy Hasan then joined Yasir Ali in the middle and the duo put on 22 runs for the seventh wicket, but half an hour before stumps, Boult dismissed Mehidy (5) and Bangladesh was reduced to 109/7.

Soon after, Taskin Ahmed (2) was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson and Bangladesh was running the risk of being bowled out under 50 overs.

Before stumps, Jamieson dismissed Yasir Ali (55) and Boult took the final wicket to bundle out Bangladesh for 126 in the first innings.

Earlier, resuming Day 2 at 349/1, Conway brought up his century but after playing a knock of 109, he was sent back to the pavilion via a run-out.

The wickets kept falling around, but skipper Tom Latham remained firm at one end.

Latham went on to play a remarkable knock of 252 runs off just 373 balls with the help of 34 fours and 2 sixes. Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell also chipped in with an unbeaten knock of 57 as New Zealand finally declared their innings at 521/6.

Bangladesh are currently leading the two-match sereis 1-0 after their shock win over World Test Champions at Mount Manganui last week. Ebadot Hossain was star for Bangladesh with an effective bowling effort.

300 Test wickets for Boult

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult reached the milestone of 300 Test wickets. The left-arm seamer achieved the feat on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh here at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Boult is the fourth BlackCaps cricketer to achieve the milestone of 300 Test wickets and he brought up the landmark in his 75th Test. Other NZ bowlers to achieve the feat are Richard Hadlee, Daniel Vettori and Tim Southee.

"Milestones don't really matter, there are some big names on this list. There was a good amount of pace and bounce on this wicket, enjoyed bowling on the surface - with Southee in, gives us a left-right combination well," said Boult after stumps on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test.

"Yes, we're in a great position. It's just about bowling with line and length, there is always something on offer from the pitch. It helped that the boys got a good total on the board as well," he added.