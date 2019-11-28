New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test: Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Probable XI, Live Telecast Details

New Zealand produced an impressive performance with both bat and ball to beat England by an innings and 65 runs in the fist Test, which ended on November 25. The stars of that match were Blackcaps' wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling and all-rounder Mitchell Santner.

Now, New Zealand, who have been hit by injuries, will look for repeat in performance when they host England in the second and final Test, which starts on Friday (November 29).

New Zealand team news

New Zealand will be without opening bowler Trent Boult and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme for the second Test. Boult strained his muscle overlying his ribs on his right side during the fisrt Test and is expected to be replaced by Lockie Ferguson or Matt Henry.

They will wait for a late pitch inspection before deciding whether Henry or Ferguson would replace Boult. Meanwhile, De Grandhomme, who misses out due to a torn lower left abdominal muscle, is set to be replaced by debutant Dary Mitchell.

Captain Kane Williamson, who was under an injury cloud has insisted he is fit and has not aggravated hip injury. So, he is expected to play and apart from the two forced replacements, the hosts will not make many changes to the winning combination.

England team news

England, meanwhile, will be worried about the lack of impact made by the pace bowlers and the batsmen failing to convert starts into big scores.

Both Broad and Archer struggled to make an impact. So, there is a chance the visitors may contemplate giving a chance to Chris Woakes to freshen the attack up. However, Sam Curran is expected to keep his place in the XI after a good outing with both bat and ball.

As far as batsmen are concerned, none of them made their patient starts count as skipper Joe Root also suffered two more failures. Apart from the worries in the batting and bowling department, England are also likely to be without wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, who tweaked a back muscle while exercising.

The visitors, however, have many options for a wicketkeeper with Ollie Pope considered the leading contender to replace Buttler if he could not take the gloves. Root also said there were a number of other possibilities which would depend on a pitch inspection before the toss.

A win or draw will secure New Zealand's fifth consecutive Test series victory on home soil. However, the series will not count towards the World Test Championship, which began in August and will end in June 2021.

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling

England: Joe Root (capt), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dominic Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes

Probable XI:

New Zealand probable XI: Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Henry Nichols, BJ Watling, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Lockie Ferguson

England probable XI: Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jack Leach, Jofra Archer

Dream11 Prediction:

Batsmen: Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Joe Denly, Henry Nicholls, Rory Burns

All-rounder: Ben Stokes, Micthell Santner

Wicketkeeper: BJ Watling

Bowlers: Neil Wagner, Sam Curran, Tim Southee

Star time and broadcast info:

The match will begin at 3:30 am IST on Friday, November 29.

Channel/Live Streaming: The match will be live telecast by Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD in India. Meanwhile, HotStar will live stream the match.