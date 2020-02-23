New Zealand vs India, 1st Test, Highlights: Rahane, Vihari fight after Boult rocks visitors on Day 3

Ajinkya Rahane (25 batting) and Hanuma Vihari (15 batting) were the two unbeaten at the close of play as India faced 65 overs in their second innings. Opener Mayank Agarwal made a fine 58 but Prithvi Shaw (14), Cheteshwar Pujara (11) and skipper Virat Kohli (19) all got out after getting some starts.

Trent Boult (3/27) was pick of the bowlers for New Zealand in India's second innings. New Zealand were earlier bowled out for 348 in their first innings in reply to India's below-par 165.

Resuming at the overnight score of 216 for 5, New Zealand added 132 runs in the morning session. India had looked set for a brighter day in Wellington after Jasprit Bumrah extracted an edge from BJ Watling with the first ball of the opening over. Southee lasted 14 deliveries before falling to Ishant, which brought debutant Jamieson to the crease.

The towering quick, who claimed four wickets in India's innings, proved there is more than one string to his bow as he hammered four sixes in an entertaining 45-ball knock.

Jamieson and the more measured De Grandhomme combined for 71 runs before departing within five overs of each other, Ravichandran Ashwin (3-99) striking on both occasions.

Number 11 Boult blasted the Black Caps further ahead and then made inroads into India's top order, his short ball drawing Shaw into an edge behind in the eighth over of India's second dig.

Pujara crawled to 11 runs until his concentration failed on the final ball of the second session - his 81st at the crease - with the batsman made to pay for shouldering arms to a full Boult delivery that seamed in and plucked out the off stump.

Kohli's advice prompted opener Agarwal to waste a review on a thin edge off Southee before the India captain gave wicketkeeper Watling his second catch and Boult his third wicket.

(With inputs from agencies)