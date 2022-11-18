New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Both India and New Zealand will be eyeing a fresh start, so to say, as the first match at Wellington was washed out without a ball being bowled, courtesy heavy rains.

However, they will be all sharp to take a lead in the three-match series, now being reduced to 2 matches.

So, here is the key details like Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction for the New Zealand vs India second T20I.

1. Squads India’s squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik. New Zealand’s T20I Squad: Kane Williamson (C), Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner. 2. Playing 11 India: 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Rishabh Pant, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Harshal Patel / Mohammad Siraj, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal. New Zealand: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Finn Allen, 3 Glenn Phillips, 4 Kane Williamson, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 James Neesham, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Tim Southee, 9 Ish Sodhi, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Adam Milne. 3. Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Prediction, Team: 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Finn Allen, 3 Glenn Phillips, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Rishabh Pant, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Ish Sodhi, 11 Tim Southee. Fantasy Tips: Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice-Captain: Finn Allen, Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant. 4. Match prediction While the teams remain largely evenly matched, the home conditions and far settled line-up prompt us to pick New Zealand as the favourites to win the second T20I and take an unbeatable lead in the three-match series.