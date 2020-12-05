Cricket
New Zealand vs West Indies: Kiwis edge close to victory

By
New Zealand
New Zealand bowlers were too hot to handle for the West Indies batsmen.

Bengaluru, December 5: New Zealand's bowlers proved too good for the West Indies batsmen as they twice ripped through the visitors Indies batting line-up and pushed them to the brink of a comprehensive victory at the end of the third day's play of the first Test at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Only some counter-attacking resistance from Jermaine Blackwood (80 not out) and Alzarri Joseph (59) took the tourists to 196 for six in their second innings and kept them from becoming the fifth team to be dismissed twice in one day.

They were bowled out for 138 in their first innings after lunch, still 381 runs behind New Zealand's 519 for seven declared.

Hosts skipper Kane Williamsonm who made a career-best double century had no hesitation in imposing the follow-on.

Jason Holder's team then slumped to 89 for six in their second innings and with wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich unable to bat due to a finger injury, risked their heaviest test defeat.

However, Blackwood, who also provided some resistance with Holder in the first innings, took every chance offered to him and combined with Joseph in an unbeaten 107-run partnership to frustrate the home attack.

New Zealand vs West Indies: Kane Williamson scores career best 251

The visitors still trail by 185 runs.

West Indies had started the day at 49 without loss in their first innings in response to New Zealand's massive total and while John Campbell hit the first ball from Tim Southee to the boundary, things then rapidly went downhill.

They lost their first three wickets for just the addition of two runs, which set a pattern for their day, when they produced small partnerships only to lose wickets in bunches in the face of a disciplined and clinical bowling performance.

Sensing victory later, however, New Zealand's attack lost some of their discipline and Blackwood and Joseph, who brought up his first Test half century with a six off Trent Boult, capitalised.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Story first published: Saturday, December 5, 2020, 14:25 [IST]
