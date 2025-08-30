AC Milan Achieves First Victory Of The Season Against Lecce With Goals From Loftus-Cheek And Pulisic

Cricket Nitish Rana, Digvesh Rathi get involved in Heated Altercation in DPL 2025 Match, Video goes Viral Saturday, August 30, 2025, 8:29 [IST]

A significant war of words broke out in the DPL 2025 match between West Delhi Lions and South Delhi Superstarz on Friday (August 29), and the central characters were two players known for their competitive nature.

Digvesh Rathi and Nitish Rana were involved in a heated on-field altercation during the Delhi Premier League Eliminator match, which nearly escalated into a physical brawl and became one of the major talking points of the game.

What Happened between Nitish Rana and Digvesh Rathi?

During the high-stakes clash between West Delhi Lionz and South Delhi Superstarz at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, tension flared between spinner Digvesh Rathi and Lionz skipper Nitish Rana. Rathi repeatedly pulled out during his run-up, visibly frustrating Rana at the crease. The situation escalated when Rana deliberately walked away as Rathi was about to bowl, triggering an exchange of angry words. The confrontation peaked after Rana audaciously reverse-swept Rathi for a six, following which both players had an aggressively charged verbal spat. Teammates and the umpire had to intervene swiftly to prevent the drama from turning physical.

The incident became the centerpiece of the match, which already had a charged atmosphere due to a previous on-field melee after Krish Yadav's dismissal. On both occasions, players from both teams engaged in pushing and angrily yelling before officials could restore order. Despite tempers running high and repeated unsportsmanlike conduct, no official league comment has been confirmed regarding disciplinary action as of now.

Amid the chaos, Nitish Rana put up a dazzling batting display, scoring an unbeaten 134 runs off just 55 balls, including 8 fours and 15 sixes. His performance was instrumental in securing a seven-wicket win for West Delhi Lionz while chasing South Delhi Superstarz's formidable total of 201/5. Notably, Rana scored 38 runs out of 39 conceded by Rathi in the spinner's two overs, showcasing a psychological edge immediately after their confrontation.