No evidence: say Sri Lanka police, close probe into 2011 World Cup final

"We questioned three two players and the chief selector -about team selection and changes. We are satisfied with their explanation," a top police official told AFP. "The inquiry is now closed," the official said.

The allegation of former Sri Lankan captain Aravinda de Silva had opened a Pandora's Box. De Silva alleged that the Lankan players played sub-standard cricket purposefully in the final held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on April 2, 2011.

It had forced the Sri Lankan authorities to declare a probe into the final and the proceedings of the match. They had also questioned some of the then Lankan players like Kumar Sangakkara, who captained the side, Mahela Jayawardene, who made a hundred in that final, and Upul Tharanga, the Lankan opener in that final.

In turn, De Silva was also questioned by the Lankan police. De Silva was Lanka's chief selector in 2011 and he had masterminded selecting the national team for the quadrennial big bash.

The investigation was prompted by former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage who claimed earlier this month that Sri Lanka sold the match to ensure an Indian victory. "I feel I can talk about it now. I am not connecting players, but some sections were involved," Aluthgamage said.

The island nation's 1996 World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga has also cast doubt on the result and previously called for an investigation.

After starting strongly, Sri Lanka lost the final at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium by six wickets.

Sri Lanka batted first and scored 274-6 off 50 overs. They appeared in a commanding position when Indian superstar Sachin Tendulkar was out for 18. But India turned the game dramatically, thanks in part to poor fielding and bowling by Sri Lanka,