No sympathy for Shakib Al Hasan: Michael Vaughan reacts to ICC ban on Bangladesh all-rounder

Vaughan took to his Twitter handle and said he has no sympathy for Shakib Al Hasan and that players are given regular briefings and know what they have to report straight away.

"In this era, the players get briefed all the time about what they can & can't do and what that has to report straight away ... 2 yrs isn't enough ... Should have been longer," Vaughan tweeted.

Veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle too expressed his disbelief that a senior cricketer like Shakib could be ignorant to ICC's anti-corruption laws. Bhogle felt the left-handed cricketer was lucky to have received just one-year ban from the global body.

"No player today, let alone as high profile a cricketer as Shakib, can afford to be ignorant of the ICC's Anti-Corruption Code. Even young players in age-group cricket are advised to report approaches. To let three such approaches go by is very strange," wrote Bhogle in a series of tweets.

Twelve months of that ban is a suspended sentence which will come into effect if Shakib fails to comply with the anti-corruption code of the world body. The one-year ban that he has to serve will keep him out of next year's Indian Premier League (IPL) and also the World T20 to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15 the same year.

"I am obviously extremely sad to have been banned from the game I love, but I completely accept my sanction for not reporting the approaches," said Shakib, who is currently at No. 3, No. 1 and No. 2 in the ICC all-rounders' rankings for Tests, ODIs and T20Is respectively.

"The ICC ACU is reliant on players to play a central part in the fight against corruption and I didn't do my duty in this instance," the 32-year-old said in a statement issued by the ICC.

