PAK vs SA: Noman and Afridi star in convincing first Test win over South Africa By Oliver King Updated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 19:02 [IST]

omnisport-MyKhel Team

Lahore, Oct 15: Noman Ali and Shaheen Afridi took four wickets each as Pakistan crushed World Test Championship winners South Africa by 93 runs in the first Test of their two-match series.

Having taken six wickets during South Africa's first innings, Noman ended with figures of 10-191 in the match while Afridi took 4-33 on day four in Lahore on Wednesday (October 15).

South Africa's target of 226 looked an almost impossible task after Tony de Zorzi (16) and Tristan Stubbs (two) were both dismissed inside the opening four overs of play.

But Dewald Brevis' 54 from 54 deliveries threatened to pull off the spectacular for the Proteas until he was bowled out by Noman, leaving South Africa needing 139 by lunch.

The tourists also lost Ryan Rickelton (45) before the end of the first session, and they were unable to recover from there as Afridi ripped through their lower order with ease.

Senuran Muthusamy (six) was the first to fall after the interval after he was caught lbw by Sajid Khan (2-38), with Kyle Verreynne (19) quickly following via the same route.

From there, Afridi capped a fine display with the wickets of Prenelan Subrayen (eight) and Kagiso Rabada (0) ahead of the second Test in Rawalpindi on October 20.

Data Debrief: Noman spearheads rousing victory

South Africa had spent much of the four days of the first Test trying to claw back an advantage against Pakistan, but even this proved too much for the world champions.

And their downfall came at the hands of Noman, who took 10 wickets in a Test match for the third time of his career. He posted his third-best career figures in the format, behind 10-121 against West Indies in January earlier this year and 11-147 against England in October 2024.

But playing in just his third Test for South Africa, Brevis was a positive for the Proteas with his second half-century in the format. His 54 here included six fours and two maximums.