Not 1st, Arshdeep Singh becomes 3rd India bowler to 100 T20I wickets, Here are the Other 2 India Players

Arshdeep Singh becomes 3rd India bowler to 100 T20I wickets

Arshdeep Singh has made history by becoming the first Indian men's bowler to reach 100 wickets in T20 internationals (T20Is). He achieved this milestone during the Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman, dismissing Vinayak Shukla to claim his 100th wicket in just 64 matches.

This record makes him the fastest Indian and one of the fastest global fast bowlers to reach 100 wickets in T20Is, trailing only behind a select few like Rashid Khan and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Since his T20I debut in July 2022, Arshdeep has been a consistent force in India's bowling attack. He is particularly known for his effectiveness both in powerplay overs, where he has the most wickets since debut with 43, and in death overs, claiming 48 wickets in the last four overs, the highest by any bowler since his debut. His career bowling average of around 18.37 for T20Is is the best among Indian seamers and places him among the top fast bowlers worldwide in this format.

Apart from Arshdeep, India pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are also closing in on a century of wickets in the T20I format.

India Women's already has 2 Centurions

Arshdeep Singh may have become the first male India cricketer to 100 T20I wickets, but the women's team already has two centurion wicket takers. Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav, two of India women's spinners, both have more than 100 wickets in T20I cricket. Deepti has so far picked up 147 Women's T20I wickets, whereas Radha has 103 wickets to her name.